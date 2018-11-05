Diwali fashion 2018: In the photograph, Kriti looks stunning in a gold embroidered green tonal lehenga designed by Anushree Reddy. The petite and suave Kriti looks adorable wearing a beautiful pearl-studded gold necklace and pendant designed by Satyani Fine Jewellery and ring designed by Amrapali Jewels.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon’s latest photograph posted on photo-sharing app Instagram will definitely amuse her fans on the occasion of Diwali. In the photograph, Kriti looks stunning in a gold embroidered green tonal lehenga designed by Anushree Reddy. Her lehenga is in sync with a matching net dupatta. The petite and suave Kriti looks adorable wearing a beautiful pearl-studded gold necklace and pendant designed by Satyani Fine Jewellery and ring designed by Amrapali Jewels.

Hairstylist Aasifa Ahmed has breathed life into Kriti’s hair, defined it and styled into soft curls while Sukriti Grover styled the Bollywood belle keeping in view the festival fashion trends. Apart from that, all the credit goes to celebrity make-up artist Adrian Jacobs for Kriti’s picture-perfect makeup.

Bareilly Ki Barfi actor stole the heart of her fans on Saturday when she posted the elegant picture on Instagram celebrating Diwali. Kriti, who began her career with modelling, made her acting debut with Sukumar’s Telugu psychological thriller film 1: Nenokkadine, has acted in popular Bollywood movies like Dilwale, Raabta and Hero Panti. Kriti’s first Bollywood film was Heropanti, for which she bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More