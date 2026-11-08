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Home > Entertainment News > Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor

Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor

From Bole Chudiyan and Gallan Goodiyaan to Kala Chashma and What Jhumka?, here are 12 Bollywood songs to get the entire family dancing this Diwali.

Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor (Image: AI)
Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor (Image: AI)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 11:14 IST

Every family Diwali party has that one moment when someone turns up the music, a cousin starts dancing in the middle of the room and suddenly even the relatives who insisted they wouldn’t dance are joining in. And more often than not, it takes just one familiar Bollywood song to get things started.

The playlist, of course, matters. You need a few old favourites that parents know by heart, some wedding songs that everyone can dance to and a couple of newer hits for the younger crowd. The idea is simple: nobody should have to wait for their kind of music to come on. So, if you’re putting together a playlist for Diwali 2026, here are 12 Bollywood songs that can turn your family get-together into a proper dance party.

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Bole Chudiyan – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Start with a song that needs very little introduction. Whether it’s the opening beats or the familiar hook, Bole Chudiyan has a way of bringing people together. The song features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, and its big family-celebration setting makes it an especially fitting choice for Diwali. Don’t be surprised if the older members of the family know every word.

Gallan Goodiyaan – Dil Dhadakne Do

This one is practically made for a family gathering. In the film, the entire Mehra family breaks into an impromptu dance, and that’s exactly the kind of mood you want at a Diwali party. Gallan Goodiyaan doesn’t need elaborate choreography. Get everyone in a circle, let the cousins take the lead and watch the rest follow.

London Thumakda – Queen

Some songs instantly remind you of a wedding, and London Thumakda is one of them. Kangana Ranaut’s dance in Queen helped make the track a celebration staple. It has the kind of Punjabi beats that work particularly well when the whole family is dancing together. Save it for the moment when the party starts picking up.

Nachde Ne Saare – Baar Baar Dekho

If your family enjoys dancing in groups, add this one to the list. Featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, Nachde Ne Saare has an easy, upbeat rhythm that doesn’t demand perfect dance steps. It’s also a good choice for getting different age groups involved without making anyone feel they need to rehearse beforehand.

Deewangi Deewangi – Om Shanti Om

Part of the fun of Deewangi Deewangi is spotting the many Bollywood stars who appear in the song. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and a host of celebrity appearances, it has the feel of a grand Bollywood celebration. For a family party, you could even turn it into a group performance, with different members taking over the dance floor as the song progresses.

Mauja Hi Mauja – Jab We Met

When the playlist needs a little more speed, bring in Mauja Hi Mauja. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s infectious energy makes this one difficult to ignore. It may be an older hit, but it hasn’t lost its appeal as a party number. The younger cousins can take over for this one while everyone else joins in with the hook.

Ainvayi Ainvayi – Band Baaja Baaraat

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma brought plenty of energy to this wedding track from Band Baaja Baaraat. Ainvayi Ainvayi is loud, lively and unapologetically celebratory. It is a good pick for families that enjoy Punjabi music and don’t mind a little friendly competition over who has the better dance moves.

Tenu Leke – Salaam-E-Ishq

For those who grew up listening to Bollywood music in the 2000s, Tenu Leke will bring back memories. Featuring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, the song has remained a familiar choice at family functions and celebrations. It also gives the playlist a change of pace before the newer tracks take over.

Nagada Sang Dhol – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Not every family party needs simple hook steps. Some songs call for a full performance, and Nagada Sang Dhol is one of them. Deepika Padukone’s energetic garba-inspired performance, combined with the powerful dhol beats, makes this a particularly good fit for Diwali. If someone in the family knows a few garba steps, this is the time to show them off.

What Jhumka? – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A newer addition to the playlist, What Jhumka? brings a familiar Bollywood flavour with a contemporary twist. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh lead the song, which draws inspiration from the classic Jhumka Gira Re. Its catchy chorus makes it an easy choice for the younger crowd, but the older generation may find the original reference familiar too.

Kala Chashma – Baar Baar Dekho

Try playing Kala Chashma at a family function and see how long it takes before someone starts copying the hook step. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra feature in this track, which has become a regular at weddings, parties and dance celebrations. It’s one of those songs where knowing the lyrics isn’t even necessary; most people will recognise the beat.

Aaj Ki Party – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

End the playlist with Aaj Ki Party, because the title itself sounds like an invitation. Sung by Mika Singh and featuring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the track is all about letting loose and enjoying the occasion. It is a fitting final number for a family that has spent the evening dancing, eating and celebrating together.

Let The Diwali Celebrations Begin

The best family playlist is rarely the one with the newest songs or the biggest hits. It’s the one that gets people singing along, brings back a few memories and gives everyone a reason to leave their seats.

Mix the old favourites with newer numbers, let different family members pick a song or two, and don’t worry too much about getting the steps right. After all, it’s Diwali. The point is to celebrate together.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Breakdown: India Vs Overseas Collections After Three Days; Where Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Earning More?

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Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor
Tags: BollywoodBollywood songsDiwali 2026entertainmentmusic

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Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor
Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor
Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor
Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor
Diwali Special: 12 Bollywood Songs That Will Get The Entire Family On The Dance Floor

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