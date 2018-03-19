Former Miss Pakistan and turned into actress and model Diya Ali's hot bikini photoshoot is becoming quite viral on social media. Her hot and sexy bikini avatar on social media are liked as well as criticised by the people of Pakistan. The first Pakistani woman to win the title of Miss Perpetual title in Miss Asia Pacific, held in the Philippines. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Diya Ali.

Former Miss Pakistan and turned into actress and model Diya Ali’s hot bikini photoshoot is becoming quite viral on social media. Her hot sexy bikini avatar on social media are liked as well as criticised by the people of Pakistan. The 24-year-old Ali will participate in Miss Echo International 2018 Beauty from Pakistan. The first Pakistani woman to win the title of Miss Perpetual title in Miss Asia Pacific, held in the Philippines. Diya Ali’s viral bikini photo shoot is shot by London’s photographer Vipin Hari.

Diya Ali also hosted the Manchester United TV show Broadcasting in Manchester. After that, in 2015, she shifted to Pakistan and started her modeling and acting career there.Diya Ali has been featured in many Pakistan’s channel TV serial like ‘Bay Daro Deewarch’, ‘Hey Zindagi’, ‘Hya Ka Damon’ and Geo TV serial ‘More Palace’. The hot actress Diya Ali has made the title of “Face of the Year” and “Personality of the Year” title in Pakistan.The multitalented actress wants to debut in Hollywood and make her country proud.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Diya Ali:

Hot Diya Ali looks stunning in her curly hairstyle

Diya Ali enchanting in the middle of the flowers

Diya Ali in a steamy hot swim suit look

Diya Ali playing cool with the summer fashion

Sexy Diya Ali slays in the red jumpsuit

Gorgeous Diya Ali looks beautiful in the blue long gown

A breathtaking glimpse of Diya Ali

Diya Ali Rocks in the floral printed short dress

Hot Diya Ali flaunting in her two-piece long dress

Sexy and bold Diya Ali in her black outfit

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App