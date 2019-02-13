Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anar Rashis welcomes a baby girl to his life on Monday i.e. February 11. Mumma's boy in real and reel life, Rashid took to his official Instagram handle to share the good news with his fanbase. Thanking his wife Heena and Ammi, he also confirmed that both mother and daughter are doing well.

The Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actor Anas Rashid on Tuesday i.e. February 13, took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of him becoming a father. Rashid in the video shared on his account is seen sharing the news with his friends. Happy and overwhelmed, Anas captioned the post as “Hi dear ones, We are blessed with a baby girl yesterday. Both mother and baby are in good health. Thank you all for your blessings and wishes. Anas Rashid.”

Anas Rashid is the short clip is seen thanking his wife, family and god for giving him such an amazing feeling. Speechless and exuberant to have a baby girl, he seems very grateful to god and in fact, concluded the video by saying thank you Ammi, thank you Heena. According to Rashid’s Instagram post, both mother and daughter are happy and healthy. If you missed this video of Star Plus’s Diya Aur Baati Hum actor’s thankful video, take a look at the sweet post which was garnered thousands of blessings and wishes in the comment section and over 4k likes:

The 38-year-old actor always wanted to get married to a girl of his parent’s choice. The star who made his acting debut with Kahin To Hoga in 2006, came to limelight after his role as Sooraj Rathi in Deepika Singh starrer Diya Aur Baati Hum was acknowledged by a massive audience. He has worked in daily soaps like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa and Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji.

