Diya Aur Baati Hum star Pooja Sharma blessed with a baby Girl: The 30-year-old actor recently took to her official Instagram handle to share photos of her newborn baby girl. Pooja Sharma has featured in many shows such as- Mahabharat, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Tere Meri love stories and many more.

Diya Aur Baati Hum star Pooja Sharma blessed with a baby Girl: Just two months back Pooja Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to make a huge announcement of her being pregnant. She shared the news in the most creative way by posting a photo of her firstborn- Viyana holding a slate that mentions she is going to be a big sister.

And now after two months, husband Pushkar Pandit took to his Instagram handle to share photos of first-born daughter Viyana holding younger sister. Pooja Sharma and Pushkar Pandit who have become parents for the second time shared the good news with a series of photos.

He captioned his post as- My two little angels could have not asked for anything more. Viyana( elder Daughter) gave a warm welcome to her little sister. He shared the caption with hashtags #completefamily, #proudfatheroftwo #littleangels and more.

Lets see the adorable pictures here:



Ever since the fans got to know that the gorgeous gave birth to a daughter congratulatory messages have been showering on her id. Her husband Pushkar Pandit who directed the show Tu Mera Hero tied the knot and made things official with lover Pooja Sharma two years back in February 2016.

