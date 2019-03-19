Diyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernadez, Hina Khan Instagram photos: Television divas are dressed in the color of innocence, goodness, and peace- White. Divyanka Tripathi has a fan following of 10 million followers on Instagram followed by Hina Khan aka Komolika with 5 million and Erica Jennifer Fernandez with 2 million followers.

Diyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernadez, Hina Khan Instagram photos: These television queens no introduction whether it be Erica Jennifer Fernandez or Divyanaka Tripathi Dahiya, the telly queens have made a mark in the industry and have etched their marks in the hearts of millions of fans. From Divyanaka Tripathi Dahiya, Erica Jennifer Fernandez to Hina Khan the television divas are social media sensations and keep on updating their millions of fans with their day to day activities!

Hina Khan, Divyanaka Tripathi and Erica Fernandez shared a series of photographs dressed in the color of sophistication, peace, and innocence- White and we ant stop staring at these television goddesses!

Talking about the Yeh Hai Mohhabtein star Divyanka Tripathi who started her career back in 2006 with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan has now created a mark in the telly industry and is a social media sensation with more than 10 million followers on Instagram. She rose to fame with her TRP ruling serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla.

Erica Jennifer Fernandez basically started her career as makeup blogger but later turned actor, host, model and still does makeup videos. Erica started her acting career in 2013 with Telugu language movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu but bagged recognition with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

On the other hand, Hina Khan is best known for her role as Komolika in television show Kasutii Zindagi KAyy. She started her career as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show was ruling the TRP charts for 7 years before being taken off.

On the work front, Divyanak is currently hosting a reality singing competition- The voice 3 with A. R Rahman, Armaan Malik, Hardeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor, and Adnan Sami. Whereas Erica and Hina Khan both are working in the same television serial- Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica plays the role of Prerna whereas Hina Khan is Komolika.

