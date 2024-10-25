Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent, an influential figure in hip-hop with production credits for artists like Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., and Mariah Carey, has passed away at 58.

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent, an influential figure in hip-hop with production credits for artists like Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., and Mariah Carey, has passed away at 58.

Known for shaping hip-hop culture over decades, Kent died following a three-year battle with colon cancer. He was celebrated not only as a musician but also as a tastemaker who bridged gaps in hip-hop culture.

Notable works

Among his notable works were Jay-Z’s “Brooklyn’s Finest” — a track born from his introduction of Jay-Z to the Notorious B.I.G. — Mariah Carey’s “Loverboy (Remix),” and Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Player’s Anthem.” Beyond music, he was also renowned for his passion for sneakers, with a vast collection and collaborations with brands such as Adidas and Nike.

In a social media statement, Kent’s family announced that he had battled colon cancer and passed peacefully, surrounded by family. They expressed deep sadness at the loss of Rodolfo A. Franklin, DJ Clark Kent, stating that he had spent years bravely fighting his illness while continuing to share his talents. The statement highlighted his final moments with his wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah, and son Antonio. They also expressed gratitude for the support and prayers they have received and requested privacy to process their loss.

DJ Clark Kent Born Rodolfo Franklin

Born Rodolfo Franklin, DJ Clark Kent began his career in the late 1980s as a DJ for Brooklyn rapper Dana Dane and performed on New York City radio. His breakthrough came in 1989 with a remix of Troop’s “Spread Your Wings,” leading to his work on Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s 1995 album *Conspiracy,* where he produced “I Need You Tonight” and “Player’s Anthem,” marking Lil’ Kim’s first appearance on a track.

He was instrumental in Jay-Z’s 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt, producing tracks like “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “Coming of Age,” and “Cashmere Thoughts.” His extensive work later included productions such as Notorious B.I.G.’s “Sky’s the Limit” and Carey’s “Loverboy (Remix)” in 2001, along with collaborations with artists like Queen Latifah, Kanye West, and Redman.

DJ Clark Kent outside music

Outside of his music, Kent was an avid sneaker enthusiast. In 2009, he designed his first sneaker for Nike, the “112 Pack,” adding to a collection reported to include over 3,500 pairs. His sneaker collaborations extended to brands like Adidas and New Balance.

A forthcoming documentary, directed by media personality Angie Martinez, will feature Kent’s life and legacy. Martinez remarked that his influence on hip-hop culture runs deeply and deserves a thorough exploration, not only to honor his story but to serve as a lesson in preserving the culture with integrity.

Read More: Phil Lesh, The ‘Grateful Dead’ Bassist Dies At 84

Filed under

clark kent clark kent dj dj clark kent dj clark kent death dj clark kent dies
Advertisement

Also Read

What Happened During 2015 Brazil Dam Disaster? Mining Companies Agree To Pay $30 Billion In Settlement

What Happened During 2015 Brazil Dam Disaster? Mining Companies Agree To Pay $30 Billion In...

This Town in Norway Made Dying Illegal – The Chilling Reason Will Shock You!

This Town in Norway Made Dying Illegal – The Chilling Reason Will Shock You!

Watch Video: This US Journalist Says He’s Aware of ‘One Story’ That Could End Donald Trump’s Campaign

Watch Video: This US Journalist Says He’s Aware of ‘One Story’ That Could End Donald...

Was Jeff Bezos Behind Washington Post’s Decision Against Endorsing Kamala Harris?

Was Jeff Bezos Behind Washington Post’s Decision Against Endorsing Kamala Harris?

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Entertainment

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh, ‘The Grateful Dead’ Bassist Dies At 84

Phil Lesh, ‘The Grateful Dead’ Bassist Dies At 84

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox