Do Celebrities Pay Paparazzi For Backside Pictures? Salman Khan Explains The Difference, Has A Message For Paps

Salman Khan is back to the topic of photographers taking pictures of actresses from behind, and this time, he is pointing out that there are celebrities who encourage photographers and even pay them for particular pictures.

The actor raised the issue on Bigg Boss 20 after actress Neha Dhupia thanked him for his remarks about celebrity photos. According to him, some people feel comfortable with those pictures, but there are also those who have made it clear that they don’t want their picture taken like that. His message to the paparazzi was straightforward: they need to know the difference.

What Did Salman Khan Say About Celebrities Paying Paparazzi?

During the conversation, Salman pointed out that some celebrities themselves call photographers and pay them to take particular pictures. “Some women and some guys call them there, pay for them to be there, and ask them to do this. So what can the paps also do then?” he said.

Salman was making a distinction between people who are comfortable with these photographs and those who object to them. He did not suggest that every celebrity wants such pictures taken. “Those who are okay with it can continue, but those not okay, should not be troubled,” he added.

The actor then addressed the issue of photographers continuing to take such pictures after being asked not to. He told Neha that if a celebrity clearly says they do not want a particular kind of photograph, photographers should respect that boundary. “When you girls come there and ask them not to click a photo a certain way, after that, if they do so, then I shall deal with them,” Salman said.

Why Is Salman Khan Warning Paparazzi Again?

This is not the first time Salman has criticised the practice. During an earlier Bigg Boss 20 episode in September, he spoke about photographers taking pictures of actresses from angles that make them uncomfortable, including shots from behind. He had questioned why photographers continued taking such pictures when many women in the industry did not like them. He also referred to incidents involving actress Saiee Manjrekar, Neha Dhupia and his niece. Salman returned to the issue after Neha brought it up again. He said his earlier remarks had not been taken seriously and that the practice appeared to have increased instead of stopping.

“I saw that stuff, and now they have started doing it even more, but I will take a big stand against it,” he said. He also warned that some photographers and platforms appeared to be treating the issue as a joke. “They think right now it’s a joke, and some big platforms are doing it. We will take full-on action against them,” he added.

What Did Neha Dhupia Say To Salman Khan?

Neha thanked Salman for speaking publicly about the issue, saying his voice could reach people in a way few others could. “I didn’t have a chance to say thank you before. You are such a great voice, sir; thank you for saying all those things,” she told him.

She added that when Salman spoke about the issue, people listened and said the stand he had taken deserved a response. The exchange brought the discussion back to a question that goes beyond celebrity publicity: when someone objects to a particular photograph, should that boundary not be respected? For Salman, the distinction is clear. Some celebrities may agree to such pictures, but that does not mean photographers should assume everyone else is comfortable with them.

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