Do Michael J Fox’s Daughters Like ‘Back To The Future’? Actor Reveals

'Back to the Future' is a 1985 American science fiction film directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale. It stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson

Emmy-winning actor Michael J Fox, who gained popularity with his roles in ‘Family Ties’ and ‘Back to the Future’, talked about the reaction of her daughters after watching him on-screen, reported People. During the Los Angeles Comic Con, he talked about his character in ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy and what his daughters thought about it.

‘Back to the Future’ is a 1985 American science fiction film directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale. It stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson. The film was followed by two sequels, Back to the Future Part II (1989) and Back to the Future Part III (1990).

“I don’t know if my daughters have seen it,” said Fox.

On how he was able to portray multiple characters, he shared, “We had expectations. We took that pretty seriously. We want to be great.”

“We want to make Bob happy most of all and just came through,” added Fox.

Fox shares three daughters and one son with Tracy Pollan, his wife of more than 30 years. His kids frequently make appearances on his social media, where he spends holidays with the entire family and gives them heartfelt birthday shoutouts each year.

Fox’s career took off in 1980 when he was featured on shows such as Palmerstown, U.S.A., Night Court, and Family Ties. In the same decade, he climbed into Marty McFly’s DeLorean for the Back to the Future franchise, a collection of flicks that became American ’80s classics.

When asked if being famous in the ’80s was “harder” than it is now, Fox replied earlier in a interview, “Well, you had to be talented. That helped.”

“We used to bust our ass, our acting muscles and watch other actors and sit around with other actors and talk about acting and talk about it,” he adds. “And now you’ve got people who just go like, who’s your sweater? What’s your sweater you’re wearing? And what’s that dance step? And you’re the most famous person in the world,” reported People.

MUST READ | Hugh Grant: Next Bridget Jones Film Is Extremely Funny But Very Sad

(With inputs from ANI)