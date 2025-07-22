LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Do Something Before It’s Too Late: Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down In Video As She Gets ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Harassment

Tanushree Dutta shares an emotional video on Instagram, alleging years of harassment in her home. The actress, who ignited India’s #MeToo movement, revealed she called the police for help, claiming maids were planted to steal from her. Fans express concern over her safety and health.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 22, 2025 22:34:17 IST

Tanushree Dutta, the Bollywood actress who sparked India’s #MeToo movement, posted a disturbing video on Instagram, breaking down as she described ongoing harassment in her own home.

Tanushree Dutta breaks down on Instagram, claims harassment

Visibly shaken, she said she’d reached a breaking point and had just called the police for help. According to Tanushree, this relentless harassment has been happening for years—she even alleged that people had managed to plant maids in her home who stole from her and made her life miserable.

“My health is ruined because of what I’ve been put through these past four or five years. I can’t function; my house is a disaster,” she admitted, her voice cracking.

The actress said she struggles to trust anyone enough to hire help, after repeated incidents with maids stealing and causing trouble. She left the identities of those she suspects vague, only referring to them as “they.”

Her plea was straightforward and desperate: “I’m being troubled in my own house, please, someone help me.”  

Alongside the video, Tanushree wrote, “I’m sick and tired of this harassment!! It’s been going on since 2018 #metoo. Today, I was so fed up that I called the police… Please, someone help me! Do something before it’s too late.”

When Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment

Tanushree Dutta’s name became synonymous with #MeToo in India after she accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss back in 2009. 

Tanushree filed a complaint with CINTAA in 2008, but nothing came of it. She also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of inappropriate behaviour during the filming of Chocolate in 2005, though actors Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty reportedly defended her. Both Patekar and Agnihotri have denied any wrongdoing.

Now, years later, Tanushree finds herself once again seeking protection—this time, not from the film industry, but from the people she believes are tormenting her at home.

Tags: celebrity newsme too movementTanushree Duttatrending news

