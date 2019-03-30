It seems Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has carved her niche in the entertainment industry and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her talent and gorgeous looks. Currently, the actor has signed two films in just span of a month and is very busy shooting for them. Not only this, but she has also received many offers from various brands.

Actor Sara Ali Khan made her much-anticipated acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath with costar Sushant Singh Rajput and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba with Ranveer Singh. The hottie is currently juggling between the shooting of her next film and brand shoots. Sara Ali Khan who was recently spotted shooting for the first schedule of Imtiaz Ali’s film has spread her hands wide as simultaneously she is also shooting for her next film and existing brands too. The actor who is just two films old has received multiple brand offers and has already announced two brands.

Owing to Sara Ali Khan’s popularity many brands are willing to stow their money on her face value. The actor made tremors across the Bollywood and is the only debutante to have not just one but two films in a span of just a month that shattered box offices. Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humor and charming personality. The audience is looking forward to see the lovely actor on the silver screen. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.

Sara Ali Khan is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. Starting from her red carpet looks to her social media clicks, the actor kills it all in one go. It seems Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan share a good friendship bond as their relation established much before both the actors met each other. It all started when Sara Ali Khan confessed on the chat show Koffee With Karan that she wants to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan. That time both of them were strangers but now it seems that both of them enjoy each other’s company and keeps making headlines with each other.

Some days back, Sara Ali Khan’s video with Kartik Aaryan from the sets of their film got viral. In the video, Sara was yelling out Kartik’s name in public and Kartik was covering her face with his hand. Recently, both of them were also spotted on a dinner date at a restaurant in Delhi.

