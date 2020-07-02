Deepika Padukone took to Instagram continuing her mission to spread mental health awareness. Through her 'Dobara Poocho' campaign, she urged people to be more sensitive and attentive to their loved ones.

Through a powerful campaign #DobaraPoocho, actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday urged people to be a little more attentive towards their loved ones and repeatedly inquire about their life struggles and mental health issues.

The 34-year-old actor who is known for her mental health foundation – The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF) – took to Instagram to post a video that preaches checking up on close ones suffering from depression and other ailments. The video features four separate stories wherein a close friend or a family member of the person suffering from depression is seen constantly asking the patient to speak up and discuss their problems.

The hashtag of ‘Dobara Poocho’ stresses at urging people to repeat inquiring about the mental well being of the person despite the person’s assurance of being fit and fine. It also throws light on the fact that most people struggling through such issues do not come out due to the stigma around the issue.

In the caption of the post, Padukone is seen re-stressing on the need to be more sensitive towards the emotional needs of the close ones of an individual.

“#DobaraPoocho Now more than ever we need to be sensitive and support the emotional needs of those around us…#DobaraPoocho #MentalHealthMatters,” the ‘Chhapaak’ actor wrote.

The 34-year-old actor was earlier this year bestowed with the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for spreading awareness about the importance of mental health.

Padukone started voicing her opinion on the issue through her foundation The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in June 2015. Through the program, the actor launches nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns.

The foundation raises awareness about adolescent mental health disorders and organizes training sessions, research, and lecture series that feature some of the most known thinkers and achievers.

