Doctor Charged in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death Appears in Court After Plea Deal

Dr. Mark Chavez, one of the doctors implicated in the death of actor Matthew Perry, made his first court appearance in Los Angeles after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The 54-year-old San Diego physician has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, and will cooperate with the investigation into Perry’s death.

Dr. Chavez, who is the third individual to plead guilty in the case, reached a deal earlier this month. As part of the agreement, he will assist federal prosecutors in their ongoing efforts to prosecute others involved in the case. This includes a doctor with whom Chavez collaborated to provide ketamine to Perry. Two other individuals have also been cooperating with prosecutors: Perry’s assistant, who admitted to helping the actor obtain and use ketamine, and an acquaintance who acted as a drug courier.

Authorities are now focusing on their main targets: Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who is accused of illegally selling ketamine to Perry in the month before his death, and Jasveen Sangha, identified by authorities as the dealer who provided the lethal dose of the drug. Both Plasencia and Sangha have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Court Proceedings and Legal Implications

During a hearing on Friday, Chavez appeared in court alongside his attorney, confirming that he understood his legal rights. The presiding judge, Jean P. Rosenbluth, allowed Chavez to remain free on bond under certain conditions, including surrendering his passport and ceasing to practice medicine. Chavez also agreed to voluntarily relinquish his medical license.

Chavez’s attorney, Matthew Binninger, expressed his client’s remorse outside the courthouse. “He’s incredibly remorseful,” Binninger said. “He’s doing everything in his power to make amends for what happened. While he didn’t formally accept responsibility today, he is fully cooperating with the investigation.”

Binninger added that Perry was “universally beloved,” lamenting the tragic circumstances surrounding the actor’s death.

According to the plea agreement, Chavez admitted to obtaining ketamine through fraudulent means, including from his former clinic and a wholesale distributor. If the court accepts his guilty plea, Chavez could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The Circumstances of Matthew Perry’s Death

Matthew Perry was found dead on October 28 by his assistant, with the medical examiner determining that ketamine was the primary cause. The actor had been using ketamine legally under his regular doctor’s supervision for off-label treatment of depression, a practice that has become increasingly common.

However, in the month leading up to his death, Perry sought more ketamine than his physician would provide and turned to Dr. Plasencia. Plasencia then enlisted Chavez to obtain the drug. In text messages, Plasencia discussed exploiting Perry’s need for the drug, even calling him a “moron” who would pay substantial amounts for the substance.

The pair met in Costa Mesa, California, and exchanged vials of ketamine, with Perry ultimately paying $4,500 for the drugs. Plasencia later suggested that Chavez continue supplying the drug to make Perry a “regular” customer.

Legal Fallout and Upcoming Trials

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada accused the doctors of exploiting Perry’s history of addiction by providing him with dangerous amounts of ketamine in the months before his death. Dr. Plasencia faces multiple charges, including seven counts of ketamine distribution and additional charges related to falsifying records after Perry’s death.

Both Plasencia and Sangha are scheduled to appear in court next week, with separate trials set for October. However, prosecutors are pushing for a joint trial, which could be postponed to next year. The legal proceedings continue to unfold as authorities aim to hold all parties accountable for their roles in Perry’s untimely death.