An American documentary on Indian Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi won a top honor at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival here. Kailash, directed by Derek Doneen, won the US Grand Jury Prize. Documentary at the gala, read the fest’s official website. The documentary traces how as a young man, Satyarthi had promised himself that he would end child slavery in his lifetime. In the decades since, he has rescued more than eighty thousand children and built a global movement. “This intimate and suspenseful film follows one man’s journey to do what many believed was impossible,” reads the description of the movie on Satyarthi, who heads the Bachpan Bachao Aandolan (Save The Childhood Movement) in India.

#Kailash is a tribute to my colleagues Dhoomdas, Adarsh and Kalu who sacrificed their lives. And a recognition of all my colleagues who fought and are still fighting for human freedom and dignity as co-marchers in this challenging journey. @kailashmovie pic.twitter.com/XjlGNuVT4z — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) January 28, 2018

The documentary, titled “Kailash” and directed by debutante Derek Doneen, traces Satyarthis journey and his efforts to eliminate child trafficking and child labour. The film has been produced by Davis Guggenheim and Sarah Anthony and co-produced by Purnima Raghunath.