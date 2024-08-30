Friday, August 30, 2024

Docuseries On Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon To Release On Netflix On This Date

The release date of the docuseries on former WWE boss Vince McMahon has been disclosed. The series, titled 'Mr. McMahon,' will be out on Netflix on September 25.

Docuseries On Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon To Release On Netflix On This Date

The release date of the docuseries on former WWE boss Vince McMahon has been disclosed. The series, titled “Mr. McMahon,” will be out on Netflix on September 25. It consists of six one-hour episodes, Variety reported.

The official synopsis for the series read, “‘McMahon’ chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations — filmmaker Chris Smith (‘Tiger King’) and executive producer Bill Simmons (’30 for 30′) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.”

MUST READ | Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Shows-Off Her Dance Moves While Hanging Out With Sorority Sisters

The docuseries was announced in October 2020. A few years later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into misconduct allegations by the WWE board of directors.

He made a stunning return to the company in early 2023 to negotiate its sale, which eventually happened when Endeavor bought WWE and merged it with UFC under the TKO Group banner.

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Concert Attack in Vienna Aimed to Kill Thousands, Says CIA Deputy Director

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Tags:

Netflix Vince McMahon Vince McMahon Docuseries Vince McMahon Docuseries Release date
addBlock

Recent Post

Will Smith Follows Diljit Dosanjh On Instagram

Will Smith Follows Diljit Dosanjh On Instagram

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Humble Beginnings: From Dishwasher to Tech Billionaire

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Humble Beginnings: From Dishwasher to Tech Billionaire

Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Urges Court To Not Consider Her 7 Attempts Of Civil Services

Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Urges Court To Not Consider Her 7 Attempts Of Civil...

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Join BJP, Vows To Fight For Tribal Welfare And Jharkhand’s Development

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Join BJP, Vows To Fight For Tribal Welfare And...

Trump Promises Free IVF For Women, Defends Himself Over Abortion Rights

Trump Promises Free IVF For Women, Defends Himself Over Abortion Rights

Supreme Court To Host National Conference Of District Judiciary On August 31

Supreme Court To Host National Conference Of District Judiciary On August 31

Munna Bhaiya Is Back!

Munna Bhaiya Is Back!

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox