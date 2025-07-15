Does Nayanthara Have An Account On X? Her Team Busts The Rumours Amid Controversy

Nayanthara is one of the leading actresses in the South. While she has a verified account today, there was a time when she stayed away from social media, due to which many fake unverified accounts have been made under her name. However, her team has confirmed that she has only one account.

Nayanthara Have An Account On X?

On being asked about her social media account on X, her team refused any such claims. “ No, she does not. Nayanthara has only one social media account, and that is Instagram,” her team responded in an exclusive with Zoom.

Currently, Nayanthara has 10 million followers on Instagram. She has been posting a lot of pictures with her husband, Director Vignesh Shivan and her twin sons, Ulag and Uyir. The pictures posted by her are mostly from festivals, special occasions and their exotic vacations together.

Nayanthara Has A Verified Fan Account ?

While we are talking about unverified fake accounts, there is a verified account on X under the name ‘NayantharaU’. This is operational till date and currently has 3.30 million followers. However, it has been confirmed as an account by a fan, dedicated to her, but not her official account.

Nayanthara’s Upcoming Movies

While Nayanthara released a Netflix documentary, titled,”Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale” last year, she did not release any feature film.

She started her year with ‘Test’, which was released directly on Netflix. She has seven upcoming movies in the coming months.

She will be featured in a film by Mahesh Narayanan, titled ’Patriot’, featuring Malyalam superstars, Mohanlal and Mammooty, and Fahadh Faasil.

Currently, she is working on ‘Toxic’, with Yash in the lead, directed by Geethu Mohandas. Additionally, she is also said to collaborate with Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi on ‘Mega 157’.

Nayanthara’s Film Career

Also known as ‘Lady Superstar’ of South Indian Cinema, Nayanthara began her career with a Malyalam film, ‘ Manassinakkare’ in 2003. She gradually rose to prominence with hits like – Chandramukhi in 2005(Tamil) and Lakshmi in 2006(Telegu).

She has starred in 75 films across Tamil , Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

She is known for her diverse roles and strong female-centric films, such as Maya in 2015, Aramm in 2017, kolamaavu Kokila in 2018.

She has won five Filmfare Awards (South) and one Nandi Award, and established herself as one of the highest paid actresses in India. She made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Jawan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

