Does SRK’s Wife Gauri Khan Restaurant Torii Use Fake Paneer? Influencer Tries To Expose The Truth But Gets A Sassy Reply

Gauri Khan's restaurant Torii has responded to a video claiming that they are using fake paneer in their dishes

Gauri Khan’s upscale Mumbai restaurant, Torii, has firmly denied allegations suggesting the use of fake or adulterated paneer in their dishes.

The clarification comes after a viral video surfaced online, accusing the restaurant of serving substandard cottage cheese.

Viral Video Alleges Use of Fake Paneer at Torii

YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva conducted a self-styled quality check by visiting various celebrity-owned restaurants in Mumbai. Armed with iodine tincture, he performed a test to detect the presence of starch in paneer dishes.

He included popular venues like Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, and Bobby Deol’s Someplace Else in his review.

While the paneer at these establishments passed the test, things took a different turn at Torii. The paneer served there turned dark upon contact with iodine, prompting the YouTuber to exclaim, “Shah Rukh Khan ke restaurant mein paneer nakli tha (Shah Rukh Khan’s restaurant had fake paneer)!”

Torii Responds: “Paneer Is Authentic, Test Misleading”

The restaurant quickly addressed the controversy through a comment on the video, clarifying the results of the test. Their statement read, “The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii.”

The YouTuber humorously responded with, “So am I banned now? Btw your food is amazing.”

Expert Weighs In: Iodine Test Detects Starch, Not Fakeness

Dr. Kiran Soni, Head of the Department of Nutrition and Health at Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida, clarified in an interview with HT Lifestyle that the iodine tincture test is used to detect starch in food items. She explained:

“Pure paneer, made solely from milk proteins, should not react to iodine. However, if it turns black or dark blue, it might suggest the presence of starch. That doesn’t necessarily mean the paneer is fake—it could be commercially manufactured with starch to improve texture or weight.”

She added that paneer coated with batter before frying could also result in residual starch, which may influence test outcomes. Therefore, a color change during the iodine test doesn’t automatically mean the paneer is artificial.