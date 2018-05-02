In a chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, actor Anuj Sachdeva, who done critically acclaimed films like Hawaa Hawaai, Love Shagun, among many others, said that as an actor, all mediums should be the same for you because your job is to act and act well. It doesn’t matter what you are doing. Stage or films or TV or web the sole purpose should be to get into the skin of the character and put up a good show.

Wherever you go people are asking you about your latest series, says Anuj

This actor has been seen in films and on television and now Anuj Sachdeva will be seen in a web series called The Reunion. The talented actor, who has been part of some top ads with Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, is one of the leads in The Reunion directed by Karishma Kohli. In a chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, Anuj talks about the web series, his co-stars and much more.

NewsX: How exciting is it to do a platform-agnostic show?

Anuj: It is actually quite a challenge because you are catering to two types of audiences. But it was great fun because it was very much, unlike the television or web I have done so far. It’s a story that cuts across all generations, class, gender. It’s a story of people of how they are and how they were.

NewsX: What do you love about The Reunion?

Anuj: I love the fact that it is a story of people. A story of real people, of friendships, of heartbreaks, of what we see around us. It is, by all means, a relatable show.

NewsX: From films to web series, how different is it?

Anuj: As an actor, all mediums should be the same for you because your job is to act and act well. It doesn’t matter what you are doing. Stage or films or TV or web the sole purpose should be to get into the skin of the character and put up a good show.

NewsX: What do you like about your co-stars?

Anuj: We shot the entire series in Panchgani for a period of 22 days. So we are not just acting as friends in the series but we became great friends off screen as well.

NewsX: How do your fans connect with you now?

Anuj: It is still too early to say but it feels good to hear people telling you that your hoardings are all over Mumbai. Wherever you go people are asking you about your latest series.

NewsX: What has been the audience response?

Anuj: Just the first episode is out and the response is positive so far. More than the response it is the curiosity that the storyline has emerged is brilliant.

