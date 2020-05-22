Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar says she finds weird similarity with her 2019 movie character in lockdown

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took a trip down memory lane when she found her long lost scrapbook from school and discovered the uncanny similarity that she has with her character in 2019 comedy-drama 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar took a trip down memory lane when she found her long lost scrapbook from school and discovered the uncanny similarity that she has with her character in 2019 comedy-drama ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.’

The ‘Sand Ki Aankh’ star who is practising self-isolation amid lockdown said, “There is so much time at hand that you can use it to declutter and it is not only your space but your mind. I was cleaning a trunk in my old house and I came across a scrapbook from my school! My first DVD audition tape from my acting college, the first script I wrote! I was so nostalgic. My character in Dolly Kitty does something similar in the film with her scrapbook and this moment was so uncanny! There are so many of your life experiences you go through again as an actor and that’s what I love about cinema!”

The film helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava has earned Bhumi international accolades at prestigious film festivals including the Face of Asia award at Busan.

Talking about life in lockdown, Bhumi shared, “The first week was so weird and my room is towards the road and usually noisy but now it’s so silent but slowly in 2-3 days it was taken over by the birds chirping. The first week of the lockdown was manic, I mean all we used to do was talk about the virus, we still do but now we’ve figured out a way to deal with it. Be more empathetic about what so many people are going through.”

The ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ star takes over her house post 6 pm every day and lets her hair down with her mother, Sumitra, and sister Samiksha. “I love dressing up my room and my house – there is always some music, I light up the candles. So, post 6 pm I take over the house because for me it’s a way of survival. You have to be positive and you have to spread positivity,” she added. (ANI)

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar says she finds weird similarity with her 2019 movie character in lockdown

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App