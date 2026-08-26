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Home > Entertainment News > Dolly Parton Death: How Did The ‘Jolene’ Singer Die At 80? A Look At Her Cause Of Death And Musical Legacy

Dolly Parton Death: How Did The ‘Jolene’ Singer Die At 80? A Look At Her Cause Of Death And Musical Legacy

Country music legend Dolly Parton died at 80 on August 25, 2026. Her team later confirmed that she had been battling cancer. Here’s what is known about her cause of death and the songs that built her extraordinary legacy.

Dolly Parton, Image Credits- X
Dolly Parton, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 09:53 IST

Dolly Parton Death: The entertainment industry has lost one of its prominent musicians, Dolly Parton, who was not only a notable singer but also an accomplished lyricist whose songs transcended her music style to gain popularity. She passed away on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80.

Dolly Parton’s last days were spent in Nashville, Tennessee. Although her passing was first reported without the mention of a cause, Parton’s team stated that she died after battling cancer for a few months. What type of cancer she died from has not yet been disclosed.

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Dolly Parton Death: How Did The Country Music Legend Die?

As far as information on how did Dolly Parton die is concerned, it is still quite limited as to what her team has said, and that she had been suffering from cancer for a brief time before her death. Dolly’s health had become a cause of worry in the days preceding her death. She had been hospitalized since August 21, which was four days prior to her death, and had openly talked about undergoing a tough time with her health issues.

Dolly had also been facing some health complications related to her kidneys and autoimmune system, but there is no evidence yet whether either of them was the actual Dolly Parton cause of death.

Dolly Parton Songs: From ‘Jolene’ To ‘I Will Always Love You’

The passing of Parton, of course, means that there has been much renewed interest in the remarkable catalogue of music that she leaves behind. Jolene is one of the greatest Dolly Parton songs and one of the most iconic in all of country music. It was released way back in 1973 and it is the song that has the unmistakable opening guitar sound which makes it so easily recognizable.

Of course, one of her great hits is “I Will Always Love You.” This was composed by Parton and first recorded by Parton back in the 1970s, long before Whitney Houston made the song internationally famous in the movie The Bodyguard. Some of her other great recordings include 9 to 5, Coat of Many Colors, Here You Come Again, and Islands in the Stream, her big hit with Kenny Rogers. Throughout her long career, she wrote thousands of songs.

Dolly Parton’s Legacy Went Far Beyond Music

Parton was more than just an entertainer. She became a Hollywood actress through films like 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias, established the Dollywood theme park empire and used her wealth and fame for philanthropic purposes.

Her Imagination Library was one of the most remarkable contributions of Dolly Parton outside entertainment as it provided free books for children in order to foster their reading skills. Besides, the entertainer made a donation of $1 million which facilitated the creation of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine. In Parton’s personal life, there was a tragedy that happened only a year ago. Her husband, Carl Dean, who was married to Parton for almost six decades passed away in March 2025. Later, she talked about how devastating the loss was for her.

The tributes to the great Dolly Parton are pouring in from the worlds of music, film, and public life, but perhaps the true measure of her legacy can be found in the songs. From the vulnerability of Jolene and Coat of Many Colors to the defiance of 9 to 5, she made music that would last for generations long after larger-than-life image become part of who she is.

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Dolly Parton Death: How Did The ‘Jolene’ Singer Die At 80? A Look At Her Cause Of Death And Musical Legacy
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Dolly Parton Death: How Did The ‘Jolene’ Singer Die At 80? A Look At Her Cause Of Death And Musical Legacy

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Dolly Parton Death: How Did The ‘Jolene’ Singer Die At 80? A Look At Her Cause Of Death And Musical Legacy
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