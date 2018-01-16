Irish musician and lead singer of the famous 1990’s band the Cranberries Dolores Mary Eileen O’Riordan has died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 46 in London. According to a statement released by her publicist, O’Riordan was in London along with her band members for a short recording session. Dolores was found dead in her London hotel room on Monday morning at 9:05 AM in Park Lane. The 46-year old died “suddenly” according to the statement released by her publicist and further details regarding her cause of death are still awaited. “No further details are available at this time,” the statement added.

Dolores O’Riordan and her band The Cranberries made it big in the early 1990s through her impeccable vocals in their moving lead single Zombie which was released as a protest song by Irish rock band. Their blockbuster track Zombie written by Dolores herself was released in September 1994 as the band’s lead single from their second studio album titled No Need to Argue. The heart-rending song was penned by Dolores during the Cranberries’ English Tour in the year 1993 as a tribute to Jonathan Ball and Tim Parry, the two boys who lost their lives in Warrington’s IRA bombing. 

Back in 2013, O’Riordan tried ending her life through an overdose after admitting that she was going through depression and also suffered a mental breakdown. Sources also revealed that the Cranberries lead singer was earlier detected with bipolar disorder. Dolores O’Riordan is survived by three children and was recently divorced from Don Burton, who used to manage Duran Duran as their tour manager. As the whole world mourns the tragic death of Dolores O’Riordan, a landslide of tributes has greeted the sudden passing away of the The Cranberries’ lead vocalist. 

 

You can watch the best of The Cranberries here: 