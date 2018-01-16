On Monday, Irish musician and lead singer of the famous band of early 1990's The Cranberries, Dolores Mary Eileen O'Riordan sadly passed away at the age of 46 in London. Their blockbuster track Zombie written by Dolores herself was released in September 1994 as the band's lead single from their second studio album titled No Need to Argue. Dolores O'Riordan is survived by three children and was recently divorced from Don Burton, who used to manage Duran Duran as their tour manager.

Dolores O'Riordan and her band The Cranberries made it big in the early 1990s through her impeccable vocals in their moving lead single Zombie which was released as a protest song

Irish musician and lead singer of the famous 1990’s band the Cranberries Dolores Mary Eileen O’Riordan has died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 46 in London. According to a statement released by her publicist, O’Riordan was in London along with her band members for a short recording session. Dolores was found dead in her London hotel room on Monday morning at 9:05 AM in Park Lane. The 46-year old died “suddenly” according to the statement released by her publicist and further details regarding her cause of death are still awaited. “No further details are available at this time,” the statement added.

Dolores O’Riordan and her band The Cranberries made it big in the early 1990s through her impeccable vocals in their moving lead single Zombie which was released as a protest song by Irish rock band. Their blockbuster track Zombie written by Dolores herself was released in September 1994 as the band’s lead single from their second studio album titled No Need to Argue. The heart-rending song was penned by Dolores during the Cranberries’ English Tour in the year 1993 as a tribute to Jonathan Ball and Tim Parry, the two boys who lost their lives in Warrington’s IRA bombing.

Back in 2013, O’Riordan tried ending her life through an overdose after admitting that she was going through depression and also suffered a mental breakdown. Sources also revealed that the Cranberries lead singer was earlier detected with bipolar disorder. Dolores O’Riordan is survived by three children and was recently divorced from Don Burton, who used to manage Duran Duran as their tour manager. As the whole world mourns the tragic death of Dolores O’Riordan, a landslide of tributes has greeted the sudden passing away of the The Cranberries’ lead vocalist.

For anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O’Riordan was the voice of a generation. As the female lead singer of a hugely successful rock band, she blazed a trail and might just have been Limerick’s greatest ever rock star. RIP. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) January 15, 2018

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

I’m so saddened to hear the sad news about "Dolores O'Riordan"passing today. An amazing talented singer. R.I.P. Another star shining brightly in the sky. — ROBYN REGAN (@RobynlouRegan) January 15, 2018

So sad to hear about the sudden loss of Dolores O’Riordan, a hero to myself and so many others. I’m sure I’m not alone is saying that Dolores was one of the reasons I grew up in the ‘90s wanting more than anything to be a woman in a band with something to say ❤️#doloresoriordan pic.twitter.com/g2ONe3GDdp — katy rose (@katyrosemusic) January 15, 2018

Today we lost a true music legend. ☘️ R.I.P @DolORiordan thoughts and prayers are with her family x — Una Healy (@UnaHealy) January 15, 2018

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O’Riordan’s death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer 💔 — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) January 15, 2018

When I first moved to America, and lived alone in early 90's Chicago, few things carried me more than the music of the Cranberries, along with Uncle Tupelo. Dolores O'Riordan had a voice that made you realize you were not alone in the feelings you were experiencing #RIP https://t.co/444r71En0e — roger bennett (@rogbennett) January 15, 2018

