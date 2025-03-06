Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Actress Kriti Sanon was one the contendors of playing leading lady in Don 3. Even Kriti Sanon's meeting with producer Riteish Sidhwani hinted the same.

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh’s Leading Lady?

Don 3: Is Kriti Sanon Replacing Kiara Advani As Ranveer Singh's Leading Lady?


Kiara Advani’s pregnancy news has delighted the couple and the fans but it has become a headache for Farhan Akhtar. Multiple reports suggest that Kiara Advani has exited from Don 3 leaving the makers searching for new casting as the leading lady. Since then the speculations for Kriti Sanon replacing Kiara Advani in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial have started.

Kriti Sanon was considered before Kiara Advani

Recently, Farhan Akhtar confirmed that Don 3 will go on floors in mid-2025 but now Kiara Advani’s exit has created a new trouble for the director. In 2023, Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh will lead Don 3 and it will be a fresh story than the previous Shah Rukh Khan starer movies. Actress Kriti Sanon was one the contendors of playing leading lady in Don 3. Even Kriti Sanon’s meeting with producer Riteish Sidhwani hinted the same.

However, later Kiara Advani was announced to be a part of Don 3. Now, when she is reportedly out of the movie, the makers have started looking back to Kriti Sanon. Even the fans have started speculations about Kriti Sanon being part of the franchise. The national award-winning actress was supposed to be part of the film so, it will not be difficult for the makers to look back again.

There is a section of fans who want the original ‘Junglee Billi’ Priyanka Chopra to be back in the series. Fans are giving ideas to Farhan Akhtar to bring back ‘Roma’ to this new Don movie. Now it all goes on to Farhan’s court whom he will finalize as Don’s companion.

Ranveer trolled over replacing Shah Rukh Khan

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh had to face a lot of trolling over replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the series. Even Ranveer on Koffee With Karan requested fans to give him a chance and he will do justice to it. Some section of fans also supported the actor stating that even Shah Rukh replaced Amitabh Bachchan in the remake of 1978 released Don.

Also Read: Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Filed under

Don 3 Kiara Advani Kriti Sanon Ranveer Singh

