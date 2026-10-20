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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Don’t Try To Find…’ Yash Has A Message For Fans Worried About Ramayana’s VFX

‘Don’t Try To Find…’ Yash Has A Message For Fans Worried About Ramayana’s VFX

Yash has urged fans to watch Ramayana: Part One with an open mind and avoid nitpicking its VFX, while backing producer Namit Malhotra’s global vision.

Yash's Ramayana (Photo: X)
Yash's Ramayana (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 11:43 IST

Actor Yash has requested viewers to watch the movie Ramayana: Part One with an open mind, not concentrating on the small glitches in visual effects (VFX). The actor, who plays Ravana and also serves as a co-producer of the mythological epic, has stated that his project aims to bring Indian narrative to the global audience.

In the pre-release press conference held in Hyderabad on October 19, Yash appreciated producer Namit Malhotra for backing the project and also asked viewers to understand the vision of the project. His statement was made following the buzz created on social media due to the promotional materials of the movie.

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What Did Yash Say About Ramayana’s VFX?

Yash asked viewers not to let small technical imperfections overshadow the film’s larger ambition. “One thing I will tell you. Please don’t try to find small faults of VFX, this, that. It will never happen again. If we lose people like him now, it will take more years. We will go back in time. So, let’s see with an open mind,” he said.

The actor also encouraged audiences across the Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi film industries to come together and support the project. He said that if viewers liked the film, they should help showcase it to the world. Yash’s appeal was not simply about asking audiences to overlook criticism. He also pointed to Malhotra’s willingness to listen to feedback and make improvements, describing the producer’s commitment as central to the project.

Why Did Yash Ask Fans To Support Namit Malhotra?

Yash described Malhotra as having taken a substantial risk with his career and money in bringing the movie Ramayana to the global audience. The actor said that he hoped that everyone would realize the importance of those who have the guts to make big Indian movies. Yash also mentioned that Malhotra had once said that he wanted Indian movies to get more global recognition. Yash added that this desire played an important role in his joining the movie as Ravana as well as a producer.

This comes in light of ongoing discussions about how the movie looks on-screen. Previous promotional content had seen mixed reactions from the audience about how certain characters looked, and about the quality of the VFX. With his latest statements, Yash is reminding fans of what the directors want them to do – look at the whole picture instead of just judging the movie by its promotion pictures.

When Will Ramayana: Part One Release?

Ramayana: Part One, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sita as played by Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Ravana. Other cast members include Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The movie is produced in a big way with its visual effects done by DNEG. This epic tale’s producers want to make it clear that it is a huge effort towards bringing this Indian epic to the global audience.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in cinemas globally on November 5, 2026. With the release approaching, Yash’s message places the focus on the film’s broader ambition: to present a story deeply rooted in Indian culture to viewers around the world.

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‘Don’t Try To Find…’ Yash Has A Message For Fans Worried About Ramayana’s VFX
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‘Don’t Try To Find…’ Yash Has A Message For Fans Worried About Ramayana’s VFX

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‘Don’t Try To Find…’ Yash Has A Message For Fans Worried About Ramayana’s VFX

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‘Don’t Try To Find…’ Yash Has A Message For Fans Worried About Ramayana’s VFX
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