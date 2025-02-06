Don’t Want Penises Swinging Around The Girls’ Showers: JK Rowling Celebrates Trump’s Trans Sports Ban By Mocking LGBTQ+ Activists

The British author has consistently voiced her opinions on the protection of women’s sports. She previously criticized the BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year award, which was given to Zambian footballer Barbra Banda.

J.K. Rowling, the renowned creator of Harry Potter, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her response to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent executive order.

The order, titled “No Men in Women’s Sports,” was signed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, reinforcing the administration’s stance on protecting female athletes’ rights.

JK Rowling’s Sarcastic Message to the Left

Rowling posted a photo of Trump surrounded by female athletes as he displayed the signed executive order. In a pointed remark directed at left-wing activists who advocate for transgender inclusion in women’s sports, she wrote, “Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this.”

Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this. pic.twitter.com/mzR7l5k1OW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 6, 2025

This ‘why do you care about a tiny fraction of the population?’ line is, and always was, utterly ridiculous. Gender ideology has undermined freedom of speech, scientific truth, gay rights, and women’s and girls’ safety, privacy and dignity. It’s also caused irreparable physical… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 6, 2025

In a follow-up post, Rowling dismissed the argument that transgender athletes represent only a small fraction of the population, calling it “utterly ridiculous.”

She elaborated on her concerns, stating, “Gender ideology has undermined freedom of speech, scientific truth, gay rights, and women’s and girls’ safety, privacy, and dignity. It’s also caused irreparable physical damage to vulnerable kids. Nobody voted for it, the vast majority of people disagree with it, yet it has been imposed, top down, by politicians, healthcare bodies, academia, sections of the media, celebrities, and even the police.”

Rowling urged activists to reconsider their stance, suggesting they delete past “ad hominem attacks, false equivalence, and circular arguments” from their social media.

Rowling’s Longstanding Advocacy for Women’s Sports

The British author has consistently voiced her opinions on the protection of women’s sports. She previously criticized the BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year award, which was given to Zambian footballer Barbra Banda.

Banda had previously failed sex eligibility criteria for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 but was later allowed to compete in the Paris Olympics and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Rowling condemned the BBC’s decision with a sharp remark, “Presumably, the BBC decided this was more time efficient than going door to door to spit directly in women’s faces.”

Rowling’s Stand Against Scotland’s Hate Crime Act

Beyond sports, Rowling has been outspoken against Scotland’s Hate Crime Act, which was enacted last year. She challenged Scottish authorities, daring them to arrest her for “calling a man a man.”

As a vocal critic of gender policies that she believes threaten women’s rights, Rowling continues to spark debate across social and political spectrums.