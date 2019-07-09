Dostana 2: After the announcement of Dostana 2, there have been many speculations about the second male lead. Recently, the reports has confirmed that Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is not a part of the project. Read the entire details here–

Dostana 2: Since the time Karan Johar announced about his upcoming film Dostana 2, there has been many speculations about the story as well as the third lead in the film. While Karan announced that the sequel will feature Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor as siblings, there has been a lot of curiosity about the third male lead.

Dostana 2 is a sequel of Dostana of 2008 which featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The rom-com film narrated the story of a two friends John and Abhishek, who portray to be gays in order to share a flat with a girl and later both of them tend to fall in love with the same girl played by Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, there were speculations that Bobby Deol’s son Aryaman Deol will feature in the film, however, there is no official announcement regarding the film. Though many media reports revealed that Vindhu Dara Singh’s son Fateh Randhawa is also approached for the role, nothing has been confirmed. The second male lead will reportedly be a new face, who will not be from industry. Till now, nothing has been confirmed from the maker’s end.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the actor has just finished the shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal and will soon start to commence with the shoot of her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh with costars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Roohi-Afza which is a horror comedy and Kargil Girl which is a biopic film.

