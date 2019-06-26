Dostana 2: Karan Johar recently took to his twitter handle to tease us with an announcement of Dostana 2. The motion poster had a few glimpses from the song Maa Ka Ladla and it does feel like Dostana 2 is finally in making. The cast is not finalized yet.

Dostana 2: Dostana starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, and Priyanka Chopra was one of the biggest commercial hits of the year 2008. After more than a decade, the makers have finally decided to have a second sequel! Although the news hasn’t been confirmed yet and there are speculations doing round but after the teaser release by Dharma Productions, we have a feeling it is going to be Dostana 2.

Earlier today, Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to share a motion poster from his upcoming flick. He captioned it as-It is what you think it is, official announcement tomorrow. The motion poster showed different kinds of relationships such as – Girl+ Girl+ Boy and Boy + Boy + girl and well also had the notes of the hit song, Ma Da Laadla from the first film.

As per reports, Rajkummar Rao has been roped in for the role along with John Abraham. The look for the heroine is still on but maybe Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor would play the female lead in Dostana 2.

Since 2008 the mentality of people has evolved and we have become more accepting of alternate sexuality. Till then we have to wait and see how the story unfolds and how the director will make is an even bigger success than 2008 directorial venture Dostana.

The 2008 film Dostana was one of the biggest commercial success which focussed on bromance and had earned Rs 80 crores at the domestic box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App