Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been roped in for the Dostana 2 sequel. The movie will be directed by Collin D Cunha, written by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Arora, Rishabh Sharma, Collin D Cunha and Produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Dostana 2: The wait is finally over! Director cum producer Karan Johar has finally announced the cast of his upcoming film Dostana 2. The movie will mark as the second sequel of the 2008 hit film Dostana which starred John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Posted a few minutes back, the news has finally been confirmed that the movie based on bromance will star Kartik Aaryan best known for his roles in Luka Chuppi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ki Titu ki Sweety and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. However, to keep the third name as a surprise the makers haven’t revealed the name.

The tweet read as- Taking the iconic franchise forward! Presenting #Dostana2, starring @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a suitable boy, announcing soon! Directed by @collinDcunha. Let the madness roll! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18!

Take a look at the tweet here:

Yesterday, Karan Johar took to his twitter handle later in the evening to make an announcement but speculations were rife if the movie is going to be Dostana 2. As the news is finally in, one of the much-awaited sequels is finally happening!

To this Karan Johar said- He is very excited to take the franchise ahead with the new faces- Kartik and Janhvi. This is going to be the first film of Kartik under the Dharma Productions and he is looking forward to working with him.

