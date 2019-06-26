Dostana 2: According to the latest reports, Dharma Production's latest film is going to be Dostana 2. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been reportedly roped in for the film while the third actor is yet to finalised. However, reports are rife that the third actor could be John Abraham or Rajkummar Rao.

Dostana 2: After the success of 2008 film Dostana starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, it seems that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to bring the story back on-screen with a fresh twist. To raise excitement for the film, Dharma Productions shared a teaser on Instagram and said that an announcement will be coming up tomorrow. If the latest reports are to believed, the film in question is none other than Dostana 2.

Amid the speculations, a report by an entertainment portal suggests that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have been roped in as the lead pair of Dostana 2. Another actor will also join duo on-board for the film. Considering the massive fan base and glamour quotient of Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, the reports come as no surprise.

The other two names that are in the running for the third lead of Dostana 2 are Rajkummar Rao and John Abraham. Unlike like the original, Dostana 2 will have two gay men pretending to be straight and a new filmmaker will step onboard for the film. Furthermore, the film is expected to go on floors next year.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in upcoming films like Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Sara Ali Khan and Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

