Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are making all the right buzz with their upcoming film Dostana 2. According to the latest reports, the duo will play siblings in the film and not lovers. Interestingly, the story revolves around a brother-sister duo who fall in love with the same man.

Dostana 2: A sequel of the 2008 film Dostana that featured Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, the announcement of Dostana 2 amped up the excitement level among millennials. After Karan Johar announced Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, it was assumed that the duo will be seen romancing on the big screen. However, going by the latest reports, it seems like the makers of the film have something else in store for the audience.

According to the latest buzz, Kartik and Janhvi will play siblings who fall in love with the same man, i.e a suitable match. Speaking about the development, a source told a news portal that Janhvi and Kartik are not playing lovers in the film. They have been paired as siblings. Filmmaker Karan Johar is planning to introduce the duo as a new brother-sister pair.

Sharing insights about the suitable match, a role which is yet to be filled in by a newcomer, the source said that the word suitable match is used for the third lead because both Janhvi and Kartik would be interested in him. The role will be played by a newcomer, who will be launched with the film.

Helmed by debutant director Collin D’Cunha and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Dostana 2 seeks to take the Dostana franchise forward. In the official statement, Karan Johar had mentioned that Dostana 2 marks Kartik Aaryan’s first Dharma film and they are looking forward to work with him. He added that they will introduce a new male lead to join the main star cast. The release date of Dostana 2 is yet to be announced.

