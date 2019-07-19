Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dostana 2 has been making news since its announcement. Recently, the reports revealed that the makers are planning to begin the shoot of the film in October.

Dostana 2: After filmmaker Karan Johar’s official announcement regarding the sequel of 2008 film Dostana, all the fans became excited to watch Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time together on-screens. The anticipation from the film enhanced when, reports revealed that Kartik and Janhvi will play the role of siblings in the film, who fall in love with the same guy.

While the story of the film seems interesting, recently, the reports revealed that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor after finishing up their ongoing commitments, both the actors will commence with the shoot of the film in October as per reports. Currently, Kartik Aaryan has just finished the shoot for Love Aaj Kal 2 and is busy shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with costars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is busy juggling between Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Kargil Girl and Rooh-i-Afza. Reportedly, both of them will be completely free by the end of September and will commence with the shoot for Dostana 2 by October.

Reports reveal that Karan Johar wants to complete the film between 2 to 3 schedules that to between October to December. After completing Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan will then shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will begin with the shoot for Karan Johar’s film Takht with costars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

