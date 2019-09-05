Dostana 2: Karan Johar has finally introduced Lakshya as the third lead of Dostana 2, who would complete the trio with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. A sequel of 2008 movie Dostana, Dostana 2 will be directed by Collin D' Cunha.

Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, continues to be a youth favourite till today. After 11 years of release, Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to reboot the film with a new starcast and fresh story. It was earlier announced that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have been roped in for Dostana 2 while the third lead is yet to be finalised. On Thursday morning, Karan Johar confirmed on his Twitter account that the search has finally concluded on a new kid in the Dharma block, i.e Lakshya.

Introducing Lakshya, Karan Johar said that the newbie will be making his debut with Dostana 2 and they hope to start a solid cinematic journey together. Welcoming him on-board, the filmmaker asked everyone to shower him with love and blessings.

Soon after Karan Johar made the post, several social media users asked whose son is he, sparking the nepotism debate. However, a few users have shared that Lakshya is a television actor who was last seen in Sony Tv’s show Porus. On digging deeper into the same, we find that Lakshay was first seen in Roadies X2 and went on to feature in shows like Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus. He also won a Lions Gold Award in Best Actor (Popular) category.

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings… pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

he is son or daughter of ???? — Sana Ullah (@IK10265370) September 5, 2019

Whose son is he? — A^2 (@abir100) September 5, 2019

Mr Nepotism, please tell his lineage. — arunav (@arunavrath) September 5, 2019

If an outsider than most welcome🙏..and if from filmy family then we dont care… — Geeta (@Geeta25397703) September 5, 2019

This guy played the lead role in Sony TV show PORUS….He is not any nepotism product….but he is a good choice for the movie because he has nailed the entire show…he was absolutely brilliant in the show..A great actor in the making…. — Vaibhav Satyam (@VaibhavSatyam2) September 5, 2019

let me google …he is…whose son again? — Manmeet Kour (@ManmeetKour1) September 5, 2019

Speaking about Dostana 2, reports are rife that Kartik and Janhvi have not been paired opposite each other but would rather play siblings. It is suggested that Janhvi and Kartik would have the same love interest in the film, i.e the newcomer. With Lakshya coming on-board, we cannot wait to witness the camaderie between the three actors. Directed by Collin D’ Cunha and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the release date of Dostana 2 is yet to be revealed.

