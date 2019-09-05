Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, continues to be a youth favourite till today. After 11 years of release, Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to reboot the film with a new starcast and fresh story. It was earlier announced that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan have been roped in for Dostana 2 while the third lead is yet to be finalised. On Thursday morning, Karan Johar confirmed on his Twitter account that the search has finally concluded on a new kid in the Dharma block, i.e Lakshya.

Introducing Lakshya, Karan Johar said that the newbie will be making his debut with Dostana 2 and they hope to start a solid cinematic journey together. Welcoming him on-board, the filmmaker asked everyone to shower him with love and blessings.

Soon after Karan Johar made the post, several social media users asked whose son is he, sparking the nepotism debate. However, a few users have shared that Lakshya is a television actor who was last seen in Sony Tv’s show Porus. On digging deeper into the same, we find that Lakshay was first seen in Roadies X2 and went on to feature in shows like Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus. He also won a Lions Gold Award in Best Actor (Popular) category.

Speaking about Dostana 2, reports are rife that Kartik and Janhvi have not been paired opposite each other but would rather play siblings. It is suggested that Janhvi and Kartik would have the same love interest in the film, i.e the newcomer. With Lakshya coming on-board, we cannot wait to witness the camaderie between the three actors. Directed by Collin D’ Cunha and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the release date of Dostana 2 is yet to be revealed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 