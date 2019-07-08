Dostana 2: Tabu's nephew and Vindhu Dara Singh's son Fateh Randhawa is all set to do his debut in Karan Johar's film Dostana 2. Though, his father has confirmed the news in an interview, however, no official announcement is made by the makers.

Dostana 2: The makers of Dostana finally quenched the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans by announcing the sequel of the film Dostana. The excitement of the fans reached another level when the makers revealed the star cast of Dostana 2. The makers revealed that Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan will feature in the film as the leading pair. Recently, the reports revealed that Tabu’s nephew Fateh Randhawa might play the role of second lead in the film.

To those who don’t know, Fateh Randhawa is also the son of Vindhu Dara Singh. If the reports turn out to be true, Dostana 2 will serve as a debut film for the youngster. Though Vindhu Dara Singh confirmed the same in an interview, the makers are yet to make the official announcement. Vindhu revealed that Fateh is very dedicated towards his work and he is preparing for his debut very well.

Recently, reports also revealed that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will play siblings in Karan Johar’s film. The film will be helmed by first time turned director Collin Dcunha. Earlier, Rajkummar Rao was finalised to play the lead in the film but later the makers chose Kartik Aaryan.



Talking about the original film, Dostana was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and narrated the story of two boys played by John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan who portray to be gays to take an apartment. The film becomes interesting when both of them fall for the same girl Priyanka Chopra, who loves someone else.

