Dostana 2: After much anticipation and speculations, Karan Johar has introduced Lakshya as the third lead of Dostana 2. In the film, Lakshya will be seen sharing the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.

Dostana 2: The search of Dostana 2’s third lead after Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan is finally over. Putting all the speculations to rest, Dharma Productions’s head honcho Karan Johar introduced Lakshya today morning and welcomed him in the Dharma block. Soon after Karan made the announcement, several users quipped about the newbie’s legacy and asked ‘Whose son is he?’. Responding to the same, Karan shot back and said that Lakshya is not from the business and went through a legit audition process.

While it has been clarified that Lakshya has no big name backing him debut, cine-philes are intrigued to know about this new talent. Going by the comments on Karan Johar’s post, one would find that Lakshya, who was earlier known as Laksh Lalwani, is a television actor and was last seen in Sony Tv’s show Porus, which is touted as the most expensive TV show in Indian history. Before venturing into telly shows, Lakshya was also a contestant in Roadies X2. It was after Roadies X2 that he featured in shows like Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil.

In 2016, Lakshya decided to drop his surname Lalwani on-screen and on official documents. In an interview with a news portal, Lakshya opened up about the decision and said that he has not been influenced by anyone, nor it is due to numerology since he does not believe in it. According to him, destiny and hard work is all what matters and this ideology attracted him. Lakshya questioned the importance of a surname and asked that doesn’t it differentiate the society on the basis of caste and creed? He added that every human being will be equal if there are no surnames. Surnames are against the principle of unity in diversity.

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings… pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies https://t.co/47i6k0FSFe — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Before becoming an actor, Lakshya wanted to join the Indian Army. Roadies led him to bag his first small-screen project Warrior High followed by Adhuri Kahani Hamari. On being quipped by another portal about his decision to become an actor, Lakshya had earlier said that he never wanted to become an actor. Crediting his mother for playing an instrumental role in his career, Lakshya said that he owes everything to her and she is a big motivating force in his life.

Expressing his excitement on bagging Dostana 2, Lakshya on his newly-opened Instagram account has said that he is overwhelmed, grateful and down right excited for this opportunity. Thanking for his welcome into the Dharma family, Lakshya said that he cannot wait to get started on Dostana 2.

Directed by Collin D’ Cunha, written by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D’ Cunha and bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions, the release date of Dostana 2 is yet to be announced. The earlier instalment of Dostana featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. Owing to a fresh concept, great camaderie between the lead actors and foot-tapping music, Dostana continues to be one of the most popular films of Dharma Productions.

While it is Lakshaya’s debut film, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are on a hit run to bag interesting and ambitious projects. After the success of Luka Chuppi, Kartik will be seen in upcoming films like Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak last year, has films like The Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi, RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht and Netflix’s The Ghost Stories.

