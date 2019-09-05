Dostana 2: Karan Johar replied to the nepotism allegations and clarified that Lakshya went through a legit audition process for the upcoming film Dostana 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor along with him.

Dostana 2: Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to make a sequel of Dostana with a new story and has also finalised new cast for the romantic film. Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor were already finalised for the lead roles and now Karan made an announcement and introduced the third character. Lakshya will be seen in the next Dharma production film titled Dostana 2. The 2008 film Dostana featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the main lead.

Today, Karan took to Twitter and introduced the new actor Lakshay who will be a part of his upcoming film. Soon after his post, Twitter users slammed him with questions and asked him whose star kid he is, taking out the discussion of nepotism. However, some of the users clarified the doubt saying he is a TV actor who was first seen in Roadies X2. Lakshya has done many TV shows including Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus.

Later, Karan Johar replied to the allegations of nepotism against him and Tweeted, Lakshya is not from the Entertainment industry and he was finalised after legit auditions. He also said he is grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing Lakshya to Dharma movies. After his post, social media users tend to criticise him for being the king of nepotism. But some of them also supported the filmmaker.

Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies https://t.co/47i6k0FSFe — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings… pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Talking about the film, Dostana 2 will be directed by Collin D’ Cunha and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The release date of the film has not been finalised yet. As per reports, in the film Kartik and Jahnvi will be seen as siblings and they will have the same love interest and that will be Lakshya. Fans are extremely excited about the romantic drama.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App