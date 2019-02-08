Dosti Ke Side Effects box office collection day 1: Rose to fame with her songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak and many more, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has made her debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar and bankrolled by Share Happiness Films, the film will release alongside Farhan Akhtar's film The Fakir of Venice and Nargis Fakhri's film Amavas.

Revolving around the life of four friends, Dosti Ke Side Effectss has been helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar and bankrolled by Share Happiness Films. Ever since the film has been announced, the film has been garnering a lot of attention, all thanks to Sapna's massive popularity and a huge fanbase.

Dostii Ke Side Effects is expected to earn Rs 1-2 crore on opening day at box office. Looking at the buzz around the films, they are headed for a slow start.

With this, Dostii Ke Side Effects is facing stiff competition from prior releases like Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It will be interesting to note whether Sapna Chodhary would be able to win their hearts of audience just like her dance numbers or fall flat at the box office.

Having featured in songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Daud Ki Chori and many more, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular celebrities in India. Before making her Bollywood debut, Sapna has also featured in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11.

