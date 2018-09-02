The Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff recently shared a picture with Hrithik Roshan on his instagram which will leave you dazzled for long. The hottie of Bollywood Town has geared up again to flaunt his hotness and mesmerize his fans. This picture might trance you for minutes but will astonish you for a longer time as it contains the double dose of hotness with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in one frame.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is still garnering praises for his excellent performance in the action-packed thriller Baaghi 2. The demand for this handsome hunk has risen with time and now being selective about his movies, he took over a project with Karan Johar in the upcoming sequel of Student of the Year. He has also lined up to work with Hrithik Roshan in a movie. The schedule for the shoots have been decided finally and they will begin from the next week itself. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s admiration for Hrithik Roshan is quite visible with his Instagram posts. Director Siddharth Anand will be featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in his project.

Sense some breath-taking action packed movie? Yes! as per the reports, the Siddharth Anand direction will have some death-defying stunts which will leave you with goosebumps.

The movie is yet to be titled but seems that the actors have begun promoting them already on social media. The action thriller will have a back of Yash Raj Films and will be shot across the globe. Since the time movie has been announced officially, the fans are over than excited to see the most happening action thriller of Bollywood, given the fact that both the hotties will lead the project. It is surely going to be a treat to see two favourites hit the screen together.

The monochrome image shared by one of the leads, Tiger Shroff, captures the half face of both of the celebrities. The winning part of the photo is the uncanny similarity between the two. It would take a few minutes for a person to figure it out.

Not just this, the Tiger Shroff fans will receive a much bigger treat with 3 upcoming movies of this handsome and sexy hunk. Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi 3.

