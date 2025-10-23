LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Announce Second Baby Pregnancy Amid Grand Family Festivities

Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Announce Second Baby Pregnancy Amid Grand Family Festivities

Megastar Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela announce their second child, sharing the news during a heartwarming Seemantham ceremony. Their daughter Klin Kaara and family join in celebrations, marking double the joy, love, and blessings for the Konidela household.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Announce Second Baby Amid Joyful Family Celebrations(Pc: Instagram)
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela Announce Second Baby Amid Joyful Family Celebrations(Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 23, 2025 15:24:17 IST

Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Announce Second Baby Pregnancy Amid Grand Family Festivities

In the Konidela household, double joy and excitement reign! Without doubt, global megastar Ram Charan has formally announced on a world scale that he and his entrepreneur wife, Upasnaa Kamineni Konidela, would be soon welcoming their second addition to the family. They are already a proud couple to a daughter named Klin Kaara.

The couple delightedly broke the news to their fans through a social media video. The announcement came in the midst of a quite intimate family gathering, which also served as Upasana’s traditional Seemantham ceremony-the clip featured the glowing mom-to-be basking in love and gifts and heartfelt blessing from family elders, all perfectly set to enter the next chapter in their parenthood.

The Mega Family Celebrations

The announcement was made with large family support, signifying strong ties between the Konidela and Kamineni clans. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, along with the blissful couple and daughter Klin Kaara, glowed with pride on stage.

The celebrations went far beyond the immediate family, as the video showed luminaries from the Telugu film industry and close family friends joining the festivities in its full spirit.



Notable blessings and good wishes were shared from the actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and his family, further highlighting the decades-old relationships in the industry. The grand yet intimate meet made the festival of lights a memory in itself: “double the celebrations, double the love, and double the blessings,” wrote Upasana in her post.

A New Chapter for Klin Kaara’s Parents

Ram Charan and Upasana-parents to a little one born in June 2023-are now gearing up to welcome another child into their lives. The couple has maintained for much of their married life the fine balance between the limelight and providing a private atmosphere to their family, one that helps shield their children from the prying eyes of the audience.

This announcement from the couple reached fans and well-wishers scattered far and wide, who continued pouring in congratulatory messages for the power couple. Ram Charan’s personal life finds this beautiful addition against a very hectic work schedule, whereby he will have to balance the duties of a superstar with that of a father of two.

Anticipation now surrounds the new member of the prestigious family, who promises a future filled with happiness and prosperity for this power couple.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:05 PM IST
Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Announce Second Baby Pregnancy Amid Grand Family Festivities

