Bharat Ane Nenu Telugu full movie: The blockbuster film of the year 2018 Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu language political action drama film which has been directed by Koratala Siva and stars Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The film has an amazing plot where Mahesh Babu is a student who unexpectedly becomes the leader of undivided Andhra Pradesh and attempts to reform politics. In the movie, Mahesh Babu’s dad unexpected death due to cold weather brings him to India to perform his rights as the first son. In this movie, Kiara doesn’t have a major role and is only seen in a few parts of the story. Kiara plays the role of an MBA graduate who is helping London return Mahesh Babu (Bharat) in ruling the undivided state Andhra Pradesh.

The movie Bharat Ane Nenu had been made on a Rs 65 crore budget and earned Rs 255 crore at the box office and was the third highest grossing movie of the year. The soundtrack of the movie Bharat Ane Nenu is exceptional and has crossed millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Some of the songs of the movie are – Bharat Ane Nenu (The Song Of Bharat), I Don’t Know, Vachaadayyo Saami, Ide Kalala Vunnadhe and O Vasumathi. The film was released on April 20, 2018, worldwide and is still running high at the box office.

