RX 100 Telugu movie: The Telugu action drama film RX 100 marks as the debutant movie of Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput who were seen for the very first time on the silver screens. The movie RX 100 is one of the highest grossing and top movies of the year and has earned around Rs. 31 crores at the box office. The movie has been directed by Ajay Bhupathi and produced by Ashok Gummakonda. The 2 crore budget film is based on an everyday love story with fights, action, drama, romance, and comedy.

The movie revolves around Shiva (Karthikeya) who is a well cultured and heartthrob of his village and is raised by his father (Ramki) and later on meets the love of his life Indu (Payal). However, the story doesn’t end here as Payal is the daughter of a local politician who is against their relationship. When the duo decides to make their affair public, fights and twists take place and they are separated. Though at the end of the movie it is revealed that Indu aka Payal didn’t ever love him, she just used him to satisfy her desire for an intimate relationship. Some of the famous songs of the movie are – Nippai Ragile, Adire Hrudayam, Dhinaku Dhina Da, Pillaa Raa among others.

