Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma fame Dr. Hathi, aka Kavi Kumar Azad is no more. The actor passed away on Monday morning, July 9, due to a cardiac arrest. Early reports suggest that Kavi Kumar was reportedly unwell and was admitted at Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road in Mumbai. Confirming the news, Show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement that they are very sad to inform the loss of the senior actor. Calling him an amazing actor and a very positive person, Asit Kumarr stated that Kavi Kumar loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he wasn’t feeling well. 

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, he added that Kavi Kumar Azad had called in the morning to inform that he is not feeling well and will not be able to come for the shoot today. However, they later got the news that the actor is no more. Kavi Kumar’s spokesperson stated the actor spoke to the producer of the show in the morning to inform him that he will unwell and will not be able to come for the shoot. He further added that Kavi Kumar was unwell for days but he was still reporting on sets. 

Known for his incredible comic timing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad had also starred in films like Mela and Funtoosh.   

Dr Hathi fame Kavi Kumar Azad passes away, check the LIVE updates here: 

3:30 pm: Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma fame Mr Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar gets teary-eyed at Kavi Kumar’s sudden demise. In an interaction with Spotboye, Mandar Chandwadkar stated that it is such a shocking news. Speaking about the same, he said that the entire cast was supposed to shoot for a sequence today in Filmcity, Mumbai. But today morning, they all came to know that Kavi Kumar is unwell so they decided to let him rest and go ahead with the scene.  While talking about Kavi Kumar, the actor got teary-eyed and said that he was such a happy go lucky man and he cannot believe that his co-actor is no more. 

3:00 pm: Fans mourn the death of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad. Here’s how Twitterati is reacting to the sudden demise of the actor: 

