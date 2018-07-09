Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad passes away LIVE updates: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Dr Hathi passed away on Monday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed the news.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma fame Dr. Hathi, aka Kavi Kumar Azad is no more. The actor passed away on Monday morning, July 9, due to a cardiac arrest. Early reports suggest that Kavi Kumar was reportedly unwell and was admitted at Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road in Mumbai. Confirming the news, Show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement that they are very sad to inform the loss of the senior actor. Calling him an amazing actor and a very positive person, Asit Kumarr stated that Kavi Kumar loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he wasn’t feeling well.

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, he added that Kavi Kumar Azad had called in the morning to inform that he is not feeling well and will not be able to come for the shoot today. However, they later got the news that the actor is no more. Kavi Kumar’s spokesperson stated the actor spoke to the producer of the show in the morning to inform him that he will unwell and will not be able to come for the shoot. He further added that Kavi Kumar was unwell for days but he was still reporting on sets.

Known for his incredible comic timing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad had also starred in films like Mela and Funtoosh.

Dr Hathi fame Kavi Kumar Azad passes away, check the LIVE updates here:

3:30 pm: Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma fame Mr Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar gets teary-eyed at Kavi Kumar’s sudden demise. In an interaction with Spotboye, Mandar Chandwadkar stated that it is such a shocking news. Speaking about the same, he said that the entire cast was supposed to shoot for a sequence today in Filmcity, Mumbai. But today morning, they all came to know that Kavi Kumar is unwell so they decided to let him rest and go ahead with the scene. While talking about Kavi Kumar, the actor got teary-eyed and said that he was such a happy go lucky man and he cannot believe that his co-actor is no more.

3:00 pm: Fans mourn the death of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad. Here’s how Twitterati is reacting to the sudden demise of the actor:

#RIP #KaviKumarAzad Sad to know that you are no more with us! I personally enjoyed your entertainment a lot watching you since 8 years was amazing, Condolences to the family, #TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah will miss you! @TMKOC_NTF it's hard to replace a character like #DrHathi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rd4bQtoBQe — Shiva Charan 🇮🇳 (@shivacharan006) July 9, 2018

I don’t watch #Tmkoc .. but I used to watch it when I was a kid Sad to hear that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Hansraj Hathi is no more🙏🏻#Rip #Tarakmehtakaooltachasma #Kavikumarazad pic.twitter.com/xkoqeSEQE6 — बेपनाह • Bepannaah (@RiiTalks) July 9, 2018

it hurts when any member from #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah leaves in reel or real. #KaviKumarAzad will me missed. One of the most loved characters. pic.twitter.com/z7Ox96MYvJ — DJS (@devanshshahh) July 9, 2018

Really saddened to learn about the sudden demise of veteran actor and the most loved Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr. Hansraj Hathi. Condolences to the bereaved family and his fans for this irreparable loss. May the soul R.I.P. He was one of the most loving characters on @TMKOC_NTF — Sajal Sachdeva (@SachdevaSajal) July 9, 2018

Sad & shocking News : Kavi Kumar Azad famously known as Dr. #Hansraaj_Hathi in #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah died due to heart attack at Miraroad Wockhart Hospital 😱😱😟😟😟 May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏

Thanx to entertain us.. 😫 pic.twitter.com/esAEMqp20l — HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHUTKI {DEEP}😍😘 (@SaiyamRo45) July 9, 2018

We are very sad😭 to inform, Our @DrHaathi_TMKOC aka Kavi Kumar Azad Sir no more😓 Miss you Sir RIP🙏 #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/ap0khrAWQg — TMKOC FC (@FcTmkoc) July 9, 2018

After 2 yrs , what he said became true…

RIP.@KaviKumarAzad pic.twitter.com/s26aj6zDZ7 — hiRen (@HlfHi) July 9, 2018

Still can't believe..

"Kavi Kumar Azad" aka Hathi Bhai died today 🙁

Heart breaking

RIP ♥️#TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah pic.twitter.com/A6tCRiOhuP — Jay (@psycho2jay) July 9, 2018

Can't believe our beloved Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr. Hathi of #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma #TMKOC is no more. No one can take place of him. He will always be remembered. R.I.P 🙏 @AsitKumarrModi @moonstar4u @TMKOC_NTF @sabtv — Meet Rojivadiya (@meetro26) July 9, 2018

Can’t believe it just happened, our #kavikumarazad known as Dr. hansraj hathi on show #taarakmehtakaultachashma died today due to heart attack at mira road Wockhart hospital ! Ye bilkul sahi baat nhi hai hathi bhai, you left us 😞 RIP #breakingnews @AsitKumarrModi 😞 pic.twitter.com/UPpOTFO6Qa — Nihit agarwal (@nitslibra) July 9, 2018

Deeply struck as a 'tarak mehta ka ooltah chashma' fan…..

One of the eminent character of the show i.e. Hathi Bhai is no more…😰

Hearty condolences to the family and tmkoc team….

..🙏RIP #KaviKumarAzad🙏 — Arya Kaslikar (@Monsieur_AK31) July 9, 2018

We lost him to a massive cardiac arrest today morning. He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. RIP sir #KaviKumarAzad #TarakMehtaKaUltaChashma pic.twitter.com/CRdzvdqgVh — Arunn Laddi (@ArunnLaddi) July 9, 2018

Actor Kavi Kumar Azad aka Dr Haathi of Tarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma passes away.

We will always be thankful for making us laugh sir. RIP. — Pranava Bhardwaj (@PranavaBhardwaj) July 9, 2018

There are no goodbyes. Where ever you'll be, you'll be in our heart.❤️

Rest in peace 🙏#KaviKumarAzad #Dr_hathi pic.twitter.com/V0GEd3qNlq — pranits_world (@pranitgundare) July 9, 2018

Rest In Peace to the renowned comic actor #KaviKumarAzad aka as #DrHaathi of #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma!🌼🙏 Heart broke!💔 Condolences to his friends and family!🙏 We will miss you sir! #TMKOC @sabtv pic.twitter.com/jzQMre21nc — Prabhav Jain (@_iam_mr_nobody_) July 9, 2018

