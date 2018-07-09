Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi while speaking on the sad demise of his co-actor in the show Dr Hathi said that he is in shock and have no idea what has happened. Jethalal said that he is in London and have been receiving calls but he has no answer. Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack. The entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and show's fans are in deep shock ever since they received the news.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on Monday after the actor suffered a heart attack. Reports say that he was rushed to Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai and slipped into coma before he suffered the heart attack. Dr Hathi’s sad demise has left his fans, cast and crew and friends of the talented actor shocked. Dr Hathi was one of the most loved characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah and a binding factor in the program. He was famous for his light-hearted comedy and famous dialogue Sahi Baat Hai and also love for food, which was all part of his character in the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s central character Jethalal Champaklal Gada while speaking on the sad demise of Kavi Kumar Azad said that he is in shock. Jethalal said that he is in London and have no idea about what has actually happened. He needs time to know the details. Jethalal said that he has been receiving calls from everywhere but has no answer.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer and promoter Asit Kumar Modi on this sad day said that Dr Hathi was a talented actor and a positive person. He used to come for shoots even when he had been unwell. Speaking about today, Modi said Dr Hathi called in the morning and informed he will not come for shoot as he was unwell but he left us. Remembering his Dr Hathi, Asit Kumar Modi said that Yeh Sahi Baat Nahi Hui, a person who used to make all laugh in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, everybody is sad today.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is India’s one of the longest-running family sitcom ever. The show has been running successfully since its launch in 2008 and is a hit in terms of TRP, and social values. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a daily soap which is telecasted on SAB TV and is daily laughter dose for millions. Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad joined the show in 2009 and since then, he was playing Dr Hathi beautifully.



