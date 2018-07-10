The cast, crew and fans of India’s one of the longest-running family sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were in a shock on Monday after show’s one of the most loved characters Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad passed away. The actor suffered a heart attack on Monday following which he was rushed to Wockhardt Hospitals situated at Mira road in Mumbai. Reports say that he was declared dead on arrival. Kavi Kumar Azad was one of the celebrated characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who used to play as Dr Hansraj Hathi, the head of the Hathi family, with wife Komal Hathi and son Gulabchand Hathi aka Golli. 

Kavi Kumar Azad joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009 and since then he has played the character of Dr Hathi beautifully and made people laugh through his simple, light-hearted comedy in the show. His famous dialogue, Sahi Baat Hai, used to be there in the show during every sequence. He was also shown as a foodie and a happy go lucky man in the show, which he was in the real life too, as his co-actors describe.

Following his death, fans on Twitter, his co-stars, and show’s producer and promoter Asit Kumar Modi expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to the actor by repeating his famous dialogue but in the other way around, Dr Hathi … Yeh Sahi Baat Nahi Hai. People have been putting posts, remembering the actor and praying that his soul may rest in peace while paying tribute to the actor.

Speaking on his sad demise, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer and promoter Asit Kumar Modi said that he was a talented actor and a positive person. He always used to come for shoot even when he was sick. Today he called and informed that he won’t be able to make it as he will ill … but he left us all. He said, Dr Hathi Yeh Sahi Baat Nahi Hui. Take a look at how his fans, co-actors react on Twitter after his sad demise. 

 

