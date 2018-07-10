Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's famous character Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack, leaving fans, co-actors and the entire crew of the show in deep shock. Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi who is a co-actor in the show said that he was in London when he got the news about which he has no idea. He is in a shock. Dr Hathi's fans took to Twitter and paid tribute by remembering the actor while saying Yeh sahi Baat Nahi Hui.

The cast, crew and fans of India’s one of the longest-running family sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were in a shock on Monday after show’s one of the most loved characters Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad passed away. The actor suffered a heart attack on Monday following which he was rushed to Wockhardt Hospitals situated at Mira road in Mumbai. Reports say that he was declared dead on arrival. Kavi Kumar Azad was one of the celebrated characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah who used to play as Dr Hansraj Hathi, the head of the Hathi family, with wife Komal Hathi and son Gulabchand Hathi aka Golli.

Kavi Kumar Azad joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2009 and since then he has played the character of Dr Hathi beautifully and made people laugh through his simple, light-hearted comedy in the show. His famous dialogue, Sahi Baat Hai, used to be there in the show during every sequence. He was also shown as a foodie and a happy go lucky man in the show, which he was in the real life too, as his co-actors describe.

Following his death, fans on Twitter, his co-stars, and show’s producer and promoter Asit Kumar Modi expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to the actor by repeating his famous dialogue but in the other way around, Dr Hathi … Yeh Sahi Baat Nahi Hai. People have been putting posts, remembering the actor and praying that his soul may rest in peace while paying tribute to the actor.

Speaking on his sad demise, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer and promoter Asit Kumar Modi said that he was a talented actor and a positive person. He always used to come for shoot even when he was sick. Today he called and informed that he won’t be able to make it as he will ill … but he left us all. He said, Dr Hathi Yeh Sahi Baat Nahi Hui. Take a look at how his fans, co-actors react on Twitter after his sad demise.

THIS IS HOW WE REMEMBER YOU and WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU.

. . One of the cleanest soul, jovial, humble and a happy person.

Too numb and shocked 2day.#RestInPeace Hathi bhai. Thank u 4 those beautiful memories and those special sindhi parathas.#TMKOC #RIP #KaviKumarAzad pic.twitter.com/f0fqOgqeXM — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) July 9, 2018

Mere @TMKOC_NTF Pariwar ke #Hathibhai nahi Rahe🙏🏻Hathi mere Saathi Aap Hamara saath chhod ke chale gaye. Yeh sahi baat nahi hui. Bhagwan unke aatma ko shanti de🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Aaj Sab ko Hansane wale @TMKOC_NTF me Sab dukhi hai Hathi bhai !🙏🏻 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) July 9, 2018

After 2 yrs , what he said became true…

RIP.@KaviKumarAzad pic.twitter.com/s26aj6zDZ7 — hiRen (@HlfHi) July 9, 2018

Sad to know about the demise of Dr.Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad of tv serial #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/dwG7sV6tZE — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 9, 2018

We are very sad😭 to inform, Our @DrHaathi_TMKOC aka Kavi Kumar Azad Sir no more😓 Miss you Sir RIP🙏 #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/ap0khrAWQg — TMKOC FC (@FcTmkoc) July 9, 2018

#KaviKumarAzad

This is so heartbreaking. No 1 nd all over the india's favourite tv serial and one of all time fav character. You made us laugh and smile countless no times. DR. HATHI you will be missed.

RIP kavi kumar azaad 😞 pic.twitter.com/9ixY4v1RBG — VaRuN kUmAr Si$oDiYa (@VaRuNkUmArSisO1) July 9, 2018

RIP kavi kumar azaad 😞

GOd..ye sahi bat nahi hai..😢😭😓 pic.twitter.com/BZbUL2h4sj — SHANAYA MEHTA 🐋 (@SHANAYAMEHTA_) July 9, 2018

Still can't believe..

"Kavi Kumar Azad" aka Hathi Bhai died today 🙁

Heart breaking

RIP ♥️#TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah pic.twitter.com/A6tCRiOhuP — Jay (@psycho2jay) July 9, 2018

Sad & shocking News : Kavi Kumar Azad famously known as Dr. #Hansraaj_Hathi in #TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah died due to heart attack at Miraroad Wockhart Hospital 😱😱😟😟😟 May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏

Thanx to entertain us.. 😫 pic.twitter.com/esAEMqp20l — Rohitian Saiyam 🎸 (@SaiyamRo45) July 9, 2018

#TaarakMehtaKaOoltahChashmah

It's Really Very Bad Day For sir Kavi Kumar Azad Fans RIP pic.twitter.com/dnSKH2rVZC — applehunk (@ShanawazNizami) July 9, 2018

