Dr Hathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad, who was part of India’s one of the greatest family sitcom ever, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma, passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack. Dr Hathi was being treated at Wockhardt Hospital situated at Mira road in Mumbai. Kavi Kumar Azad was keeping unwell from past couple of day. Reports say that he slipped into coma on Sunday evening and suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. It’s nothing less than a nightmare, shock for the entire cast and crew, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma as Dr. Hathi was one of the most loved characters of the show. Dr Hathi’s was known for his famous dialogue Sahi Baat Hai and his eating habits in the show. Kavi Kumar Azad was part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma family since 2008.

While the entire cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma is in shock right now, another character of the show, Mr Bhide played by Mandar Chandwadkar while speaking to SpotboyE expressed that he can’t believe that Dr Hathi is no more. In conversation with SpotboyE, Bhide said that this is shocking as they were about to go to film city to shoot a new sequence. However, Dr Hathi said that he was not feeling well, so they decided to go without him, so that he can rest.

Praising Dr Hathi, Bhide further said that he did not leave anything incomplete. He finished all his scenes for the given moment and nothing was pending. Remembering Hathi, Bhide said that he was happy go lucky man. They used to eat together, sit together. Every time on arrival to the sets, Dr Hathi used to greet everybody saying Good Morning and used to ask, Aaj tiffin Mei Kya Hai. Bhide concluded by saying that he can’t believe Dr Hathi is no more. He has become Azad now … can’t talk anymore.

So far, there is no official reaction from any character or makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma.

