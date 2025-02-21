Dragon Box Office Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s Film Opens Strong With ₹5.58 Cr Collection!

Pradeep Ranganathan’s much-awaited film ‘Dragon’ has finally hit the big screens, and fans can’t keep calm! Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the Tamil thriller-comedy is already receiving rave reviews from audiences.

The much-awaited coming-of-age comedy-drama ‘Dragon’ has finally hit theaters, and fans are eager to see if it matches the success of Pradeep Ranganathan’s previous blockbuster, ‘Love Today’ (2022). Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film blends humor, romance, and self-discovery, receiving positive reviews since its release on February 21, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, Dragon presents a refreshing take on youthful ambitions and life’s unexpected turns. Director Ashwath Marimuthu skillfully balances comedy, romance, and life lessons, while Pradeep delivers a stellar performance as a carefree youth forced to confront reality. Anupama Parameswaran shines with her natural screen presence, and Mysskin’s role as the strict principal adds intensity to the narrative. Dragon was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 37 crore.

The film features music by Leon James, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. The music and cinematography stand out, heightening the film’s emotional beats and action sequences.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Box Office Performance

Dragon is expected to have a strong opening at the box office. On its first day, the film earned approximately ₹5.58 crore (India net) across all languages, according to Sacnilk. The team expects higher collections in the coming days.

Storyline

Raghavan, also known as ‘Dragon’, is a fun-loving college student who prioritizes romance and enjoyment over studies. His life changes when he falls for Keerthy (Anupama Parameswaran) at AGS Engineering College. However, after four years of dating, Keerthy ends their relationship, calling him a failure due to his 48 pending arrears and lack of ambition.

Determined to prove himself, Raghavan fakes his degree and quickly rises in the corporate world. But his past catches up with him when his former principal (Mysskin) resurfaces, forcing him to return to college to clear all 48 arrears in a single attempt. To his shock, Keerthy is now a professor, and she decides to help him.

Meanwhile, his fiancée, Pallavi, who is unaware of his past, calls him. Raghavan rushes from Vellore to Chennai to meet her, then hurries back for his final exam. Exhausted, he falls asleep during the exam and, in desperation, gets his answer sheet swapped.

At the same time, police bust a fake degree scam, leading to a re-verification of educational backgrounds at his office. Just as his VP contacts the principal, his results are released—showing all pass. Raghavan celebrates his success, preparing for his wedding with Pallavi.

However, tragedy strikes when a brilliant but struggling classmate commits suicide. Upon checking his answer sheets, Raghavan realizes his exam papers were swapped with the topper’s. Stricken with guilt, he confesses before his wedding, requesting that the Google campus job offer go to his classmate instead. He then surrenders to the police and serves his sentence.

After his release, he loses everything, returning to his small rented house. He apologizes to his father, who forgives him with unconditional love. Left with no career, he starts working as a food delivery executive, embracing an honest life.

In an unexpected twist, his former principal visits his home with a marriage proposal. The shocking reveal? The bride is none other than the heroine from Pradeep Ranganathan’s previous blockbuster, ‘Love Today’.

With its emotional depth, humor, and thrilling twists, Dragon masterfully explores themes of honesty, redemption, and the consequences of shortcuts in life.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’