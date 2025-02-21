Dragon’ Movie Review: In Must-Watch Tamil Entertainer Pradeep Ranganathan Delivers A Blockbuster Packed With Love, Comedy And Emotion

Pradeep Ranganathan’s much-awaited film ‘Dragon’ has finally hit the big screens, and fans can’t keep calm! Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the Tamil thriller-comedy is already receiving rave reviews from audiences. With a gripping storyline, witty dialogues, and Pradeep’s charismatic performance, ‘Dragon’ is making waves on social media.

The much-awaited coming-of-age comedy ‘Dragon’ has finally arrived in theaters. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, fans are eager to see if it will match the success of his previous blockbuster, ‘Love Today’ (2022). Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, this Tamil film has been receiving positive reviews since its theatrical release on February 21, 2025.

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles.

According to IMDb, the plot revolves around Raghavan, a troubled student who falls into the dangerous world of financial fraud after a painful breakup. As he chases wealth and power, he finds himself entangled in escalating deception.

For the first time, Pradeep Ranganathan plays a college student as the main character. Anupama Parameswaran stars opposite him, marking her fourth Tamil movie. Their on-screen chemistry is a highlight, adding depth to the emotional and dramatic moments in the film.

Story Line

Raghavan, also known as “Dragon,” is a carefree middle-class college student who enjoys fun and romance but neglects his studies. His life takes a turn when he falls in love with Keerthy (Anupama Parameswaran) at AGS Engineering College. Their romance blossoms, but after four years, Keerthy breaks up with him, calling him a failure due to his 48 pending arrears and lack of ambition.

Determined to prove himself, Raghavan fakes his degree and quickly climbs the corporate ladder. However, his past catches up with him when his former college principal (Mysskin) unexpectedly reappears in his life.

The film masterfully explores themes of honesty, personal growth, and the consequences of shortcuts in life.

Performances & Direction

Director Ashwath Marimuthu balances comedy, romance, and life lessons effortlessly. Pradeep Ranganathan delivers a stellar performance, portraying the transformation from a laid-back youth to a man facing real-life consequences. Anupama Parameswaran impresses with her natural screen presence. Mysskin adds intensity with his powerful role as the principal.

The film features music composed by Leon James, cinematography by Niketh Bommi, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. The music and cinematography stand out as major highlights, elevating the emotional depth and enhancing the impact of the action sequences.

‘Dragon’ Twitter Review

Soon after its release, reviews started flooding X (formerly Twitter), with audiences praising the film for its engaging storyline, witty dialogues, strong performances, and stunning visuals. Here’s what netizens are saying about ‘Dragon’:

Aadhira shared her thoughts on X about Dragon, saying, “The film squanders a promising concept full of dramatic potential with shallow writing that results in lifeless scenes and characters. A few crowd-pleasing moments and songs serve as its only redeeming qualities. At 157 minutes, the runtime feels endlessly stretched. A disappointingly subpar effort.“

#Dragon squanders a promising concept brimming with dramatic potential due to shallow writing that delivers lifeless scenes and characters. A few crowd-pleasing moments and songs are its only redeeming qualities. At 157 minutes, the runtime drags on like an endless week. A… pic.twitter.com/BwDKCr9rrc — Aadhira (@trend_1O1) February 21, 2025

Archanaa tweeted about the movie, saying, “It’s been a long time since I’ve watched a movie that felt this complete. It strikes the perfect balance of drama, comedy, romance, and emotions, all wrapped in meaningful life lessons. Truly enjoyed every bit of it!”

It’s been a while since I’ve watched a movie that felt this complete. It had the perfect balance of drama, comedy, romance & emotions..all wrapped in meaningful life values. Truly enjoyed every bit of it! 11/10 😭💗 #dragon @pradeeponelife @archanakalpathi pic.twitter.com/LBIWIc7NsU — tinkerbell 🍃 (@Archanaa97) February 21, 2025

A user tweeted: “Dragon takes time to pick up, but once the story kicks in, Ashwath delivers an engrossing experience. The film is well-written and engaging so far.”

#Dragon half way through. Takes time to pick up but once the story kicks in, Ashwath takes you on an engrossing experience with a fresh treatment. The film no where resembles DON and if the second half clicks, this will do wonders at the BO. A well written film so far. — Vigrat (@vignesh_vigrat) February 21, 2025

Another fan wrote:“Dragon is a properly engaging, mass entertainer. A complete theatrical experience—funny, emotional, and relatable. Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu’s combination works perfectly.”

A reviewer commented:

“After two successful films, ‘Comali’ and ‘Love Today,’ Pradeep Ranganathan delivers another solid entertainer. ‘Dragon’ is an exciting ride from start to finish.”

Another post read:

“‘Dragon’ is well-written and directed. Pradeep delivers a breakthrough performance. Mysskin, GVM, and Anupama stand out with their roles. A thoroughly entertaining and engaging watch.”

A fan mentioned:

“‘Dragon’ is an entertaining show from start to finish. Pradeep Ranganathan holds the film together with his strong presence. The first half sets the stage well, while the interval block is one of the best moments in recent Tamil cinema.”

Pradeep Ranganathan’s previous film, Love Today (2022), was a blockbuster that won the hearts of audiences. The film, made on a modest budget, went on to collect over ₹150 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year. Fans celebrated Love Today with houseful shows, special screenings, and social media trends praising its unique storytelling and humor.

With Dragon, expectations are sky-high. Audiences are eager to see if Pradeep can recreate the same magic. Given the positive Twitter reviews and strong word-of-mouth, Dragon seems to be on the right track to becoming another hit. Will it surpass Love Today‘s success? Only time will tell!

Should You Watch It?

‘Dragon’ is a must-watch if you enjoy entertaining, youthful, and emotional stories with a strong message. The comedy, romance, and drama blend well, making it one of Tamil cinema’s standout films in 2025. Pradeep Ranganathan’s performance, Ashwath Marimuthu’s direction, and Mysskin’s strong screen presence make this an engaging and meaningful cinematic experience.

⭐ Rating: 4.5/5

