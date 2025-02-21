Tamil star Pradeep Ranganathan's much-awaited movie 'Dragon' has finally hit the big screens today, i.e., February 21. The much-anticipated movie has garnered impressive reactions on the Internet.

The comedy-drama was released across a wide number of theaters, the film has recorded solid occupancy right from its early morning shows. Pradeep Ranganathan starrer and Ashwath Marimuthu’s directional, ‘Dragon,’ has created buzz among the fans. The coming-of-age comedy-drama has an intriguing concept.

Netizen’s React On ‘Dragon’

A user on X wrote, “#Dragon – A Perfectly Made Commercial Entertainer From Ashwath & Pradeep Combo. Average 1st half & Superb 2nd half with Engaging Screenplay Action blocks are good & Fabulous composition by Leon James..Comedies were good.. WINNER”, followed by a red heart emoji.

#Dragon – A Perfectly Made Commercial Entertainer From Ashwath & Pradeep Combo ❤️👌

Average 1st half & Superb 2nd half with Engaging Screenplay 👍🤞

Action blocks are good & Fabulous composition by Leon James..Comedies were good.. WINNER ✌️🏆 pic.twitter.com/JT2LOhQrHY — Vishnu P.S彡 (@im__vishnu_) February 21, 2025

Another user came up saying, “Dragon is an entertaining watch! Good Writing and screenplay. Usual love story and mediocre performance!!! Last 10 mins the climax was very good..Harshath Khan tha semma fun uh.”

Dragon is an entertaining watch! Good Writing and screenplay

Usual love story and mediocre performance!!!

Last 10 mins the climax was very good❤️…

Harshath Khan tha semma fun uh🤣#ReturnOfTheDragon #Dragon pic.twitter.com/PAAUDLoAAv — ragnar (@prsanth459) February 21, 2025

“#Dragon is a WINNER! Ashwath Marimuthu delivers a superb commercial entertainer with an engaging 2nd half! #PradeepRanganathan shines as a new star, Myskin, GVM & Anupama are pakka! Leon James’ BGM & songs elevate the film. ROFL moments + action = MUST WATCH!”, wrote the third user.

#Dragon is a WINNER! 🏆🔥

Ashwath Marimuthu delivers a superb commercial entertainer with an engaging 2nd half! 👏 #PradeepRanganathan shines as a new star, Myskin, GVM & Anupama are pakka! 💥 Leon James’ BGM & songs elevate the film. ROFL moments + action = MUST WATCH! 👌… pic.twitter.com/gvHn3LDtar — MiGr@De (@am_Migrade) February 21, 2025

About Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer ‘Dragon’

The comedy drama is helmed and produced by Ashwath Marimuthu and stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Anupama Paraeswaran. The story of this comedy-drama revolves around a devastating breakup.

The breakup ultimately made Ragavan abandon his studies and enter the dangerous world of financial fraud. This brought him wealth and power while landing Ragavan in escalating deception.

