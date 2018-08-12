As Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to extend her heartfelt wishes to her dad Sunil Shetty on his birthday, Drake sent the internet in a tizzy after he dropped a comment on the post. Just after the comment was posted, fans quipped the duo about how they know each other and whether Drake has found his kiki in Bollywood.

As the world goes gaga over Drake’s super-hit song In My Feelings, the netizens were sent in a tizzy on Saturday after he commented on Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and wondered if the singer has found his kiki in Bollywood. On the occasion of Sunil Shetty’s birthday, Athiya posted a heartfelt note for her dad with a throwback picture.

Wishing her dad a very happy birthday, Athiya thanked him for being so patient, keeping faith when she forgets to and never letting go of her hand. Adding that she hopes to make him proud one day, she added that he deserves all the happiness the world has to offer. While the note definitely touched the hearts of many, it was Drake’s comment on the post that stole everyone’s attention.

After Drake remarked ‘Legend’ in the comment section, fans questioned how drake knows Athiya, where they met and if the diva is his kiki.

Check out some of the most interesting comments on Athiya’s post here:

If the latest reports are to go by, the duo are good friends and bumped into each other while Athiya was vacationing in London. Workwise, Athiya recently had a special appearance in Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande-starrer Nawabzaade’s hit song Tere Naal Nachna.

