There is no denying the fact that star kids have a star network of friends and sometimes that network far exceeds the regional boundaries. Some are mere friendships but some possess potential to become something special and when there is something special cooking between two celebrities, it becomes evident sooner than later. A recent public display of affection on social media between Canadian rapper Drake and Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has become the talk of the town. The speculation is rife that the duo might be seeing each other but how true is that, it is anybody’s guess.

Earlier on Monday, Athiya Shetty turned a year older and on her special day, she took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of her cutting her birthday cake. Miss Shetty was looking adorable in a birthday cap and was donning her incredible wide smile. In the caption, she thanked her “main people” and cryptically said “you know who you are”.

Her full caption read: “This one was extra special and happy indeed. Thank you for all the love, wishes, and blessings. I truly feel so tremendously grateful and special. To my main people, I love you. You know who you are. PS: 26, be kind.”

Within minutes of posting that picture, rapper Drake dropped a comment on the picture that sent Athiya Shetty fans into a frenzy. Wishing Athiya happy birthday, Drake teased her and said he’ll be watching her film, Mubarakan, 3 times to commemorate the special day. He said, “Happy Birthday to my SHETTY a true goddess!!!!! Guess who’s watching Mubarakan 3 times on the tour bus in your honour.”

Athiya Shetty responded to Drake saying: Hahahaha thank you, love ya, you’re the best!

Both Drake and Athiya follow each other on Instagram and earlier in the year, Varun Dhawan has teased Miss Shetty asking her if she was the Keke from Drake’s hit song In My Feelings.

A flurry of comments started pouring in on Athiya’s Instagram wall after Drake’s comment with many expecting that love is in the air. Several users asked how on earth the two met while some pondered over their relationship status.

