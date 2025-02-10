Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lamar’s performance featured high-profile appearances from SZA and tennis star Serena Williams, making it one of the most talked-about Super Bowl shows in recent years.

While Kendrick Lamar delivered an electrifying performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, his long-time rival, Drake, was absent from the United States.

Instead, the God’s Plan rapper was performing in Melbourne, Australia, marking the start of his Anita Max Win Tour. The tour includes four concerts in the city, keeping him occupied as Lamar took center stage at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Super Bowl Halftime Show : Kendrick Lamar Trolls Drake Again

Just days after Kendrick Lamar secured five Grammy Awards, including one for his controversial diss track Not Like Us, Drake embarked on his latest tour in Perth, Australia. The Hotline Bling artist will continue performing across Australia until March 16, seemingly avoiding the media buzz surrounding Lamar’s Super Bowl appearance.

Drake’s Cryptic Message to Fans

During his opening show, Drake made a statement that sparked speculation about his ongoing feud with Lamar. In a video shared by a concertgoer, he closed the show by addressing the crowd:

“My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

Many interpreted this as a response to Lamar’s diss track and their ongoing rivalry. Adding to the speculation, Drake wore a black hoodie with a bullet hole pattern., as per reports.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Performance

Lamar didn’t hold back during his halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. After building anticipation throughout his set, he performed a snippet of Not Like Us before abruptly pulling away, hinting at possible legal repercussions from Drake.

The event opened with Samuel L. Jackson serving as the show’s M.C. Lamar then delivered a high-energy lineup of hits, including Squabble Up, HUMBLE., and DNA. The moment fans had been waiting for came when Lamar playfully dropped Drake’s name with a sly grin, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

To close the show, he brought out Serena Williams, a fellow Compton native, as one of his backup dancers. With this powerhouse performance, Lamar cemented his status as one of the greatest performers of his generation, leaving fans wondering how Drake might respond.

Kendrick Lamar’s Full Super Bowl Halftime Show performance #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OxZED0YXDn — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 10, 2025

How Did The Internet Troll Drake?

Everybody finally realizing that

Drakes career is actually over

and he’s not coming back from the Kendrick Lamar Loss pic.twitter.com/UYVnViYYTA — MASTER STUDENT🤲🏾 (@MUSICANDBUILDS) February 10, 2025

THIS WAS THE CRAZIEST MOMENT IVE EVER SEEN SERENA DANCING ON DRAKES GRAVE pic.twitter.com/133rchd5jk — SiinWop (@siinwop) February 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Acceptance Speech

Lamar’s Grammy win for Not Like Us carried significant weight, given the song’s aggressive lyrical attacks on Drake. While accepting the award, he dedicated it to his hometown of Los Angeles, which recently suffered devastating wildfires.

“This is my neck of the woods that held me down since a young pup … since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps … I can’t give enough thanks to these places I rolled around since high school. Most importantly, the people and families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true test that we are going to continue to restore this city.”

Drake and Lamar’s rivalry dates back to 2013 when Lamar took shots at the Degrassi alum on Big Sean’s track Control.

Their feud reignited last summer when they exchanged diss tracks, culminating in Lamar’s Grammy-winning single, which included inflammatory accusations against Drake. As tensions escalate, fans eagerly anticipate what’s next in this ongoing rap battle.