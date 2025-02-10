Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lamar’s performance featured high-profile appearances from SZA and tennis star Serena Williams, making it one of the most talked-about Super Bowl shows in recent years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Drake Trends On X After Kendrick Lamar Trolls Rapper Again During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar and Drake


While Kendrick Lamar delivered an electrifying performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, his long-time rival, Drake, was absent from the United States.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Instead, the God’s Plan rapper was performing in Melbourne, Australia, marking the start of his Anita Max Win Tour. The tour includes four concerts in the city, keeping him occupied as Lamar took center stage at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Super Bowl Halftime Show : Kendrick Lamar Trolls Drake Again

Just days after Kendrick Lamar secured five Grammy Awards, including one for his controversial diss track Not Like Us, Drake embarked on his latest tour in Perth, Australia. The Hotline Bling artist will continue performing across Australia until March 16, seemingly avoiding the media buzz surrounding Lamar’s Super Bowl appearance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Drake’s Cryptic Message to Fans

During his opening show, Drake made a statement that sparked speculation about his ongoing feud with Lamar. In a video shared by a concertgoer, he closed the show by addressing the crowd:

“My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

Many interpreted this as a response to Lamar’s diss track and their ongoing rivalry. Adding to the speculation, Drake wore a black hoodie with a bullet hole pattern., as per reports.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Performance

Lamar didn’t hold back during his halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. After building anticipation throughout his set, he performed a snippet of Not Like Us before abruptly pulling away, hinting at possible legal repercussions from Drake.

Lamar’s performance featured high-profile appearances from SZA and tennis star Serena Williams, making it one of the most talked-about Super Bowl shows in recent years.

The event opened with Samuel L. Jackson serving as the show’s M.C. Lamar then delivered a high-energy lineup of hits, including Squabble Up, HUMBLE., and DNA. The moment fans had been waiting for came when Lamar playfully dropped Drake’s name with a sly grin, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

To close the show, he brought out Serena Williams, a fellow Compton native, as one of his backup dancers. With this powerhouse performance, Lamar cemented his status as one of the greatest performers of his generation, leaving fans wondering how Drake might respond.

How Did The Internet Troll Drake?

Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy Acceptance Speech

Lamar’s Grammy win for Not Like Us carried significant weight, given the song’s aggressive lyrical attacks on Drake. While accepting the award, he dedicated it to his hometown of Los Angeles, which recently suffered devastating wildfires.

“This is my neck of the woods that held me down since a young pup … since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps … I can’t give enough thanks to these places I rolled around since high school. Most importantly, the people and families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true test that we are going to continue to restore this city.”

Drake and Lamar’s rivalry dates back to 2013 when Lamar took shots at the Degrassi alum on Big Sean’s track Control.

Their feud reignited last summer when they exchanged diss tracks, culminating in Lamar’s Grammy-winning single, which included inflammatory accusations against Drake. As tensions escalate, fans eagerly anticipate what’s next in this ongoing rap battle.

Filed under

Drake Kendrick Lamar superbowl halftime show Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose...

Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur...

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance...

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing...

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams...

Entertainment

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose Singer With A $12 Million Ring

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Getting Married This Year? Kansas City Chiefs Star Might Propose

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance At Super Bowl Halftime

Serena Williams Dancing On Drake’s Grave? Tennis Star Trends As She Makes A Surprise Appearance

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing Over | Watch

Radhika Ambani’s Stunning Dance On ‘Anakali Disco Chali’ At Friend’s Wedding Has The Internet Gushing

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams Says, ‘Don’t Listen To The Boo’

Why Was Taylor Swift Booed At Super Bowl 2025? Donald Trump Shares Video, Serena Williams

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super Bowl 2025 Sans Actress

Did Taylor Swift Snub Blake Lively To Stay Out Of Drama? Singer Spotted At Super

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox