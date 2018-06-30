Drama teaser: Helmed by Ranjith and produced by NK Nassar and Maha Subair, the teaser of the film titled Drama starring Malayalam actor Mohanlal is finally out. The 27-second teaser of the film features Mohanlal as a working professional in the UK, who is reportedly an illegal immigrant. Along with Mohanlal, actors like Kaniha, Asha Sharath, Arundhathi Nag and Shayamaprasad will also be seen in the film.

Award-winning Malayalam actor Mohanlal has unveiled the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film titled Drama and it is nothing short of a fun-filled intriguing film. Helmed by Ranjith and co-produced by NK Nassar and Maha Subair, Drama stars Kaniha, Asha Sharath, Arundhathi Nag, Shyamaprasad, Dileesh Pothen, Siddique, Subi Suresh, Tini Tom, Johny Antony, Baiju, Mythali and Shalin zoya along with Mohanlal. On June 30, the actor shared the first teaser of the film of his official Facebook account and struck an instant connect with the fans.

In the teaser of the film, Mohanlal looks dapper as he steps out of his house in his crisp blue coat styled with a pair of glasses and tag handbag. As soon as the audience is introduced to his character, the superstar rushes past a red luxury car to throw his bag in his another fancy convertible car and lands into the car with his legs swinging in the air adding the comedic vibes in the film.

Shot in London, the Mohanlal starrer is based on the simple yet fun story of an illegal immigrant. In an interview with TOI, Ranjith had earlier revealed that the makers of the film have finalised Anu Sithara and Niranjan as the lead actors and the film has been titled as Bilathi Katha. However, South superstar Mohanlal soon joined the film as the lead star,

Speaking about the same, the filmmaker had revealed that the film will encompass a cheerful and simple story. Set in the UK, the lead actor of the film essays the role of an illegal immigrant while the lead actress would be seen employed in London.

Interestingly, the film marks the second collaboration of filmmaker Ranjith and Mohanlal after collaborating for Loham in 2015. Along with Drama, Mohanlal is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of his film titled Neerali, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham and KV Anand’s next.

Check out the teaser of Mohanlal starrer Drama here:

DRAമാ Official Teaser DRAമാ Official Teaser#DramaMovie Posted by Mohanlal on Friday, 29 June 2018

